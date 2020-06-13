/
/
bardmoor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM
228 Apartments for rent in Bardmoor, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8375 Robin Road
8375 Robin Road, Bardmoor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1458 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8664 Mockingbird Lane
8664 Mockingbird Lane, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1455 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Bayou Club
1 Unit Available
8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8303 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
880 sqft
This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a screened Florida room. Finishes and appliances are newer with neutral carpet in bedrooms and wood look plank vinyl throughout the other rooms with neutral paint colors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Chateaux De Bardmoor
1 Unit Available
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
995 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
- (RLNE2122502)
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Fairway Villas At Bardmoor
1 Unit Available
8201 BARDMOOR PLACE
8201 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1764 sqft
Beautiful golf course views from many spacious rooms. Ample closet space in this split plan, 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den. Large deck off den and living room with private entrance.
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Maidstone
1 Unit Available
8727 BARDMOOR PLACE
8727 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Ground floor location is close to pool and spa with screened lanai space off of both bedrooms and kitchen. Assigned covered parking space plus ample guest parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Cordova Greens
1 Unit Available
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8703 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1075 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Kitchen and bath finishes are recently upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. A screened patio and covered parking are part of the package.
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Maidstone
1 Unit Available
8747 BARDMOOR PLACE
8747 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1040 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is clean, spacious and well maintained. Second floor location is close to pool and spa with screened lanai space off of both bedrooms and kitchen. Assigned covered parking space plus ample guest parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Cordova Greens
1 Unit Available
8765 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8765 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This clean, well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit has updated furnishings. Exterior space includes both a screened patio area and a spacious outdoor patio with a short walkway to the community pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Bardmoor
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7770 Starkey Rd. 115
7770 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Bardmoor Pointe Apartments - Property Id: 244626 UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!! Come home to Seminole Village Apartments in beautiful Seminole, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. - Furniture is optional. -Sorry no pets. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. - Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8418 66TH WAY N
8418 66th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1730 sqft
Exclusive rental in gated community of only 98 homes. Deed restricted. Association rules.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9041 Dream Way
9041 Dream Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
910 sqft
Quaint & Cozy 2/1 with Car Port in Largo!! Updated Kitchen Updated Bathroom Updated Flooring New interior/exterior paint Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat &Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Terrace Park and Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
Results within 5 miles of Bardmoor
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bardmoor rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,760.
Some of the colleges located in the Bardmoor area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bardmoor from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
