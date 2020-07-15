Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:09 AM
21 Apartments For Rent Near SPC
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
21 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs first floor and along with the half bath all other bedrooms located Upstairs.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook Estates
6610 121ST AVENUE
6610 121st Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1118 sqft
Welcome Home. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms both with their own private baths! Washer / Dryer hook ups plus spacious locked storage on your patio. Enjoy a downstairs half bath. Pets are considered with a separate application.
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4500 E BAY DRIVE
4500 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
988 sqft
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 2020 GORGEOUS TURNKEY REMODELED CONDO WITH ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH & CLOTHES-1ST FLOOR CONDO NO STEPS-2 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER-- GORGEOUS NEWER KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF GRANITE
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1831 RAINBOW BOULEVARD
1831 Rainbow Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3332 sqft
2011 Construction! Custom Built! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in the Sunrise Vista Subdivision.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5809 Crestmont St Apt B
5809 Crestmont Street, South Highpoint, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
952 sqft
Very nice 3/1 duplex in Clearwater. This home has been freshly painted inside and features ceramic tile throughout. The large kitchen has been upgrades and opens up into a large laundry room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Newport
7326 Norwich Lane
7326 Norwich Lane, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,662 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2910 LICHEN LANE
2910 Lichen Lane, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
853 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bath condo is located in the much sought after Eastwood Shores 2. The condo features tile in the living areas and carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodside Village
4215 E BAY DRIVE
4215 East Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Popular Woodside Village AVAILABLE 2 months SEPTEMBER to NOVEMBER 2020 ~ furnished and super cute! Very neat and clean all ceramic floors~ ceiling fans through-out~Nice furnishings and neutral decor' to fit any lifestyle~cozy outdoor private patio
1 of 18
Last updated March 5 at 01:52 PM
1 Unit Available
704 Bough Ave
704 Bough Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST! Don't miss this townhome! Clean and spacious 3/2.5 townhome. Washer/dryer included! Very private back screened porch with storage closet. Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, glass top stove.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2909 LICHEN LANE
2909 Lichen Lane, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
853 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bath is located in the much sought after Eastwood Shores 3. The living/dining/kitchen is on the 1st floor with the 2 bedrooms and full bath is on the 2nd floor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Cove Cay
2621 COVE CAY DRIVE
2621 Cove Cay Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
This much sought after unfurnished unit is located in the gated golf community of Cove Cay. Beautiful view of the pool, golf course and Bay. Tile in the living area and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Twin Palms
14300 66th Street North
14300 66th Street North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
760 sqft
New 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in a lovely 55+ community. Located in beautiful clearwater with shopping, beaches, hospitals and more close by. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
7298 ULMERTON ROAD
7298 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IF YOU CAN LOOK PAST THE EXTERIOR CONDITION WHICH IS BEING REHABBED CURRENTLY.....WHEN YOU WALK INTO YOUR NEW HOME YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS FLOOR PLAN....755 SQUARE FT OF SPACE , LOT'S OF SPACE... FROM THE HUGE LIVINGROOM TO A LARGE BEDROOM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1827 BOUGH AVENUE
1827 Bough Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 1 bath townhome centrally located in the heart of Pinellas. Lovely tree lined community with pool. Close to restaurants, shopping and our famous beaches. Will be freshly painted before move in. Sorry! No pets or smoking.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLOldsmar, FLFeather Sound, FLBardmoor, FLSeminole, FLWest Lealman, FLLealman, FL