/
/
belleair
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
277 Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
605 GARDENIA STREET
605 Gardenia Street, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1713 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Belleair this gorgeous home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Florida room (with air), indoor laudry room with new washer and dryer and covered patio. Huge fenced in yard with shed for extra storage.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
Results within 1 mile of Belleair
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated September 20 at 10:54am
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Prospect Towers is a Senior Community located in the beautiful City of Clearwater Florida. Our All-Inclusive apartments include water, sewer, trash, pest control, free internet and basic cable, this is another way to save money.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Prospect ave
1515 South Prospect Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/02/20 2 bedrooms and 1 bath house - Property Id: 300286 Nice clean 2/1 with shed in the back. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300286 Property Id 300286 (RLNE5854134)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1837 Ezelle Ave
1837 Ezelle Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1075 sqft
Great location with Privacy Remodeled and Updated - Property Id: 300215 Great location with privacy nice fenced yard. Updated with granite. Cathedral ceilings, fireplace , huge front yard. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Close to beaches and shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 Gatewood Dr
233 Gatewood Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Great Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE
912 Magnolia Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
820 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CLEARWATER FL - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH ALL HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WAHSER / DRYER CONNECTIONS, LOCATION IS
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
915 DEMPSEY STREET N
915 Dempsey Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1430 sqft
"RENTAL BONUS" - SUCCESSFUL RENTAL APPLICANT WILL RECEIVE A DISCOUNT FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENT (20%). KAYAK/CANOES AND FISHING - ENJOY THIS EXCEPTIONAL LAKE FRONT PROPERTY, COMPLETE PRIVACY, UNLIMITED VIEWS OF THE LAKE, PAVED BBQ AREA IN REAR.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
809 TURNER STREET
809 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
514 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!!! This apartment has been completely remodeled. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, new counters and cabinets, new flooring throughout, bathroom has been completely redone with a new shower, sink and toilet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
545 JASMINE WAY
545 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
If you want to live in the heart of Downtown Clearwater minutes from the award-winning best beach in the US, and within walking distance to shopping, eateries, banks, and marina - this is it! A beautiful three-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 full
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
821 Jeffords Street - 1
821 Jeffords Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
720 sqft
5 unite apartment building with on site laundry
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
811 Jeffords Street
811 Jeffords Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1128 sqft
2 bed 1 bath 2 bed 1 bath heated 1,128 total area 1,617sqft one car garage detached with covered storage next to it master bed 12x11 bed 1 11x9 dinning room 10x12 kitchen 11x11 bonus room 11x9
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
609 OAK AVENUE
609 Oak Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
645 sqft
Light Bright and super quaint!!! Fully Furnished with all the furnishings and everything else you would need in your new home, it has everything and is ready to go. All you need is your toothbrush, Really!! Hardwood Floors and granite in the kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
612 WELLS COURT
612 Wells Court, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1588 sqft
Spectacular private gated condominium community in a pedestrian friendly environment consisting of three buildings offering 48 upscale flats that are Mediterranean-style architecture and maintenance-free living.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2525 W BAY DRIVE
2525 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bay West Condominium is a great location which is in the heart of Belleair Bluffs. This 1/1 is Beautifully furnished and you can walk to shopping, restaurants and the intercoastal waterway. Your approximately one mile from the sandy beaches.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Shangri-La
1 Unit Available
250 ROSERY ROAD NW
250 Rosery Road Northwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
830 sqft
Recently updated, one bedroom, one and a half bath. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Half bath is in Florida Room. Recreation, heated pool. Walk to banking, groceries, restaurants, busses, etc. No pets.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
55 HARBOR VIEW LANE
55 Harbor View Lane, Harbor Bluffs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1162 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT!! CORNER UNIT WITH WATERVIEW AND WHAT A LOCATION. ABOUT 1 MILE FROM BEACHES AND WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. ELEVATOR-COVERED PARKING-STORAGE-CENTRAL LAUNDRY.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sunshine Tower Apartment
1 Unit Available
1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.
1243 South Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
GREAT Opportunity to rent a well maintained and move in ready 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath end unit condo.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Belleair rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,990.
Some of the colleges located in the Belleair area include Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belleair from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL