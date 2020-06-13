295 Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL

/
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9209 Seminole Blvd Unit 103
9209 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Call Daniel Heroux @ 727-242-0431 to see this Fully Furnished, 2/1.5 two story unit over looking the pool and Lake Seminole. Nicely furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Walk out the back door to the pool.
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2941 sqft
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.
1 Unit Available
7770 Starkey Rd. 115
7770 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Bardmoor Pointe Apartments - Property Id: 244626 UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!! Come home to Seminole Village Apartments in beautiful Seminole, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.
1 Unit Available
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. - Furniture is optional. -Sorry no pets. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. - Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.
1 Unit Available
10611 DIXON DRIVE
10611 Dixon Drive North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Two bedroom home in park like setting. Large, screened porch, central heat & air 6 months old. Agent related to owner.
1 Unit Available
8939 113th Street
8939 113th Street North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
987 sqft
Welcome to Seminole. Beautiful home 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.
1 Unit Available
10510 77TH TERRACE
10510 77th Terrace, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
720 sqft
RARE - One bedroom, one bath - original tenant stayed 5 YEARS - only moving because they became a family of three.
1 Unit Available
10209 THURSTON GROVES BOULEVARD
10209 Thurston Groves Boulevard, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4806 sqft
Beautiful executive pool home in Seminole exclusive community in Non- evacuation zone. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with large office / flex space and a homeschooling or homework area for the family too.
Results within 1 mile of Seminole
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
1 Unit Available
10629 101st St N N
10629 101st Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Unit N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex on Lake Seminole - Property Id: 292923 Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Quiet Location on Lake Seminole & Features: *Rent includes Water/Trash/Sewer & Lawn Maintenance *Refrigerator &
1 Unit Available
8375 Robin Road
8375 Robin Road, Bardmoor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1458 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
8664 Mockingbird Lane
8664 Mockingbird Lane, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1455 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Delightful, corner unit condominium home at Sea Towers. Beautiful Intracoastal water views in a park-like setting with an abundance of amenities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo offers a spacious layout and lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
4403 74th Street N.
4403 74th Street North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
600 sqft
Ready NOW! 2/1 Unit Available in Beautiful St. Pete! - Move in June 1st! This recently renovated two bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in St.
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.
Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
10222 114TH TERRACE
10222 114th Terrace North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
713 sqft
2BR 1 bath house in Largo. There is a large carport and big screened porch. Fenced-in back yard with a shed. This house is conveniently located close to Largo Mall, parks and beaches.
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
12600 118TH STREET
12600 118th Street, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1168 sqft
Light and bright completely remodeled three bedroom / two bath home on a dead end street. Inside laundry with washer / dryer hookups. Home is tiled with laminate in bedrooms. Fenced back yard with shed.
