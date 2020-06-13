/
holiday
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Holiday, FL📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Gardens
1 Unit Available
2151 Dixie Garden Loop
2151 Dixie Garden Loop, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. This home will be freshly painted and has beautifully updated flooring.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1753 Kenilworth Street
1753 Kenilworth Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
792 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
5253 Casino Drive
5253 Casino Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1596 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4653 Darlington Road
4653 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1292 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now**** Updated 3BR 2BA Holiday home features ceramic tile flooring, an open floor plan and a converted third bedroom. Enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater and Suncoast Parkway. Deposit determined by credit score.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4939 Zodiac Avenue
4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1209 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
1209 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1144 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3816 STAYSAIL LANE
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
Call to see this lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1936 Abacus Rd
1936 Abacus Road, Holiday, FL
Studio
$6,900
15222 sqft
1936 Abacus Rd Holiday, FL 34690 Sale Price $799,000 Leasing Price $6,900.00 15,222 heated SQ/FT and over 4 Acres of land ZONED C1 & C2 Bring your imagination.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Tahitian Homes
1 Unit Available
3851 BEECHWOOD DRIVE
3851 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
2531 ALMOND DRIVE
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
1511 LANDAU STREET
1511 Landau Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE with a large 1 Car garage for rent! It features neutral paint tones throughout and tile and carpeted floors throughout the home.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Dodge City
1 Unit Available
5637 Cheyenne Dr.
5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dodge City
1 Unit Available
5517 OCEANIC ROAD
5517 Oceanic Road, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Ready For Move In, recently renovated unit freshly painted, newly installed tiles. Bright, welcoming BEAUTIFUL 1 BED 1 BATH VILLA, GOOD SIZED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3436 TRUMAN DRIVE
3436 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Home(2nd bath in Garage)! This home has a cute front porch perfect to sit outside, relax and enjoy the Florida weather! When you walk into the living room/dining room you will notice the open
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4313 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4313 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
Nice and bright Villa, Resort living, two-bedroom with one and a half bathrooms in Tahitian Gardens, new paint, new laminate floors, new washer and dryer inside the unit. A well maintained 55+ resort-like community. Heated swimming pool, clubhouse.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3444 Garfield Drive
3444 Garfield Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This warm and inviting home, features 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Holiday
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3503 Oakhurst Dr
3503 Oakhurst Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
992 sqft
Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407. Come see this adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. It is light and bright with tile floors throughout. The home also has a family room with lots of windows.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
4312 Westwood Dr
4312 Westwood Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2022 sqft
Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3631 Connon Dr
3631 Connon Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
This Cute 2bed/1bath home offers open floor plan concept, plenty of cabinet space. Oversize bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Holiday, the median rent is $747 for a studio, $853 for a 1-bedroom, $1,062 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,405 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Holiday, check out our monthly Holiday Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Holiday area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holiday from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
