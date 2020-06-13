190 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL

Renting in Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale is a neighborhood of Valrico. This larger city is also home to many of the jobs in the area. When choosing homes for rent in Bloomingdale, even condos or duplexes for rent, it is a good idea to consider location and the proximity of getting on the freeway to get to and from work. Keep in mind for this region, the average commute time is over 30 minutes.

About 11 percent of the households are rented. About seven percent are unoccupied at any given time. Keeping this in mind, individuals trying to find an apartment to rent here will want to be careful about their options. For example, you should have decent credit and steady income. However, because of the high unoccupied rate, you may be able to negotiate the terms of your contract. You may even find an apartment with utilities included in Bloomingdale. That can drastically help to reduce your overall costs.

High-rise apartments, duplexes, and apartment complexes are readily available here. However, many of the residential areas are single-family homes, some of which are available for rent. Other options include small apartment buildings and townhomes. Any of these options can work well for an individual who is looking for a good place to call home and does not want to spend too much to do so. That's one of the nice things about this suburban oasis - it is very affordable compared to other areas.