Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2017 River Crossing Drive
2017 River Crossing Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2522 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4144 Quail Briar Drive
4144 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
1103 Briarpark Way
1103 Briarpark Way, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1836 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2537 SIENA WAY
2537 Siena Way, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1769 sqft
Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in highly sought after Bloomingdale location, this four bedroom, two bath, two car garage, single family, one level home, has an interior nicely painted in neutral colors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4522 Swift Circle
4522 Swift Circle, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2616 sqft
Elegant Home in a Peaceful Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
616 Ephrata Drive
616 Ephrata Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1836 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,836 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buckhorn Creek
1 Unit Available
3212 Doe Court
3212 Doe Court, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
3212 Doe Court - Cozy 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Buckhorn Creek community. Rental has Brazilian laminate flooring and refinished hardwood stairway. Take a break from the heat in the community pool. (RLNE5834654)

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8602 TIDAL BREEZE DRIVE
8602 Tidal Breeze Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1965 sqft
Beautiful home for rent 3 bedrooms 2 bath plus den. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. 2 car garage. $1750.00 a month. First month, last month, and security deposit $1750.00 due at signing. 1 yr min lease.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
3548 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2917 Red Coat Cir
2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2926 sqft
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8502 DEE CIRCLE
8502 Dee Circle, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1540 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank and sleek tile flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features stylish counters, matching appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3246 sqft
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2775 sqft
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverglen of Brandon
1 Unit Available
12032 TIMBERHILL DRIVE
12032 Timberhill Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2499 sqft
Huge home with an even bigger back yard! Lot's of updates and upgrades at a price you'll love. Beautiful single-story home in the very desirable Riverview Florida neighborhood of RiverGlen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6807 MATHERS LANE
6807 Mathers Lane, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Brandon - Riverview Area - AVAILABLE for July 1st move in - NOT AVAIL for earlier move in - Gorgeous Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 bath villa with carport on a quiet cul-de-sac street.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
City GuideBloomingdale
Bloomingdale, Florida has plenty to offer an individual looking for an apartment. The Hillsborough County Parks, Buckhorn Springs Golf Club, Florida Aquarium, and the Redneck Trailer Park are sure to keep you busy all year long.

Bloomingdale isn't a city at all, but it is a census-designated location in Hillsborough County. With a population of about 22,711, it is a moderately sized community with a mixture of commercial and residential structures. This small area is about 8 square miles and nearly 6590 households are situated throughout the area. This includes numerous apartment complexes, duplexes, and homes for rent. For individuals looking for a place to call home, this could be the ideal choice for many reasons.

Living in Bloomingdale

Without any clear neighborhood designations, Bloomingdale is mostly known for its laid back, family-friendly lifestyle. About 43 percent of the homes here have children under the age of 18 living in them. About 74 percent of households have married couples living together. With a moderate average income and moderate to high home values, this is the type of place suburban life happens in. With good schools, which are part of the Hillsborough County Schools, it's easy to feel good about raising a family here.

Renting in Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale is a neighborhood of Valrico. This larger city is also home to many of the jobs in the area. When choosing homes for rent in Bloomingdale, even condos or duplexes for rent, it is a good idea to consider location and the proximity of getting on the freeway to get to and from work. Keep in mind for this region, the average commute time is over 30 minutes.

About 11 percent of the households are rented. About seven percent are unoccupied at any given time. Keeping this in mind, individuals trying to find an apartment to rent here will want to be careful about their options. For example, you should have decent credit and steady income. However, because of the high unoccupied rate, you may be able to negotiate the terms of your contract. You may even find an apartment with utilities included in Bloomingdale. That can drastically help to reduce your overall costs.

High-rise apartments, duplexes, and apartment complexes are readily available here. However, many of the residential areas are single-family homes, some of which are available for rent. Other options include small apartment buildings and townhomes. Any of these options can work well for an individual who is looking for a good place to call home and does not want to spend too much to do so. That's one of the nice things about this suburban oasis - it is very affordable compared to other areas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bloomingdale?
The average rent price for Bloomingdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,990.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bloomingdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Bloomingdale area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bloomingdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bloomingdale from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

