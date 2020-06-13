/
gulfport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
338 Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Gulfport
15 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5737 Shore Blvd 2
5737 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Gulfport Unit 2 - Property Id: 82113 This absolutely stunning, remodeled studio w/kitchen, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is right across the street from the Gulfport Recreation Center.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2644 49th St S
2644 49th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,400
Spacious Studio - Vacation Rental - Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.5% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: May 2020 - (30 Day min stay) Wonderful studio near Downtown Gulfport.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5601 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
660 sqft
Fantastic Gulfport location! Water views and just a short walk to everything that the Gulfport Arts District has to offer: restaurants, shops, galleries, Gulfport Casino, waterfront park and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has undergone a total
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3026 58th St S. Unit A
3026 58th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
Top floor 2/1 Apartment close to DT gulfport - CALL AGENT DIRECTLY FOR SHOWINGS: 813-407-8990 360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5702 Gulfport Blvd S
5702 Gulfport Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Commercial Spaces Located In Gulfport - Welcome to Gecko Plaza! 5 available commercial spaces for lease, each with approximately 800+ square feet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2824 Tifton Street S
2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1140 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home 30-day minimum stay Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3120 Beach Blvd S, #6
3120 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Vacation Rental - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo with a water view 1 block from the beach. Peak Season (January - March) Weekly: $900.00 +12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee Monthly: $3,000.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5719 25th Avenue South
5719 25th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5719 25th Avenue South in Gulfport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5117 28TH AVENUE S
5117 28th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
1 bedroom in Gulfport's very desirable ART DISTRICT. Background/credit check required for all adult residents, $60 per person. No criminal or evictions accepted. 640 credit rating required. Pets accepted.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5955 30TH AVENUE S
5955 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
815 sqft
Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5925 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5925 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMAGINE LEASING THIS LOVELY WATERFRONT CONDO WITH MARINA WATER VIEWS. ENJOY LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN SHORES OF GULFPORT A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, FEATURING 4 HEATED POOLS, BOCCIE COURT, TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5850 24TH AVENUE S
5850 24th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Gulfport Art District! Relax and enjoy your vacation in this gorgeous home that is walking distance to the water, pier, eclectic shops and world-class restaurants! Plenty of room to spread out with all the comforts of home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF STORAGE,
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3861 11th Ave S
3861 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1167 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Childs Park available for rent.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3123 39th St S Apt C
3123 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
720 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom/1 bath Villa with Garage & Laundry room! Just minutes from our beautiful Pinellas Beaches and Five minutes from Down Town St Pete, shopping and more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2539 Kingston Street South
2539 Kingston Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1104 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3468 17th Avenue South
3468 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1899 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
