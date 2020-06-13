117 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL

Moving to Trinity

Landlords and property managers in Trinity will request all the typical documents from you -- proof of income, an individual tax return, and (if available) a record of past rental history, such as bank statements showing funding of your post-dated check payments. A good endorsement letter and character references will also come in handy.

One important note: Moving to Trinity requires a review of the Florida tax laws. Florida residents (including Trinity dwellers) may enjoy zero taxes on income, inheritance, and intangible goods, but counties impose property tax, which is among the highest in the U.S. Consult with your real estate agent or if this obligation applies to you, and if yes, how you may avail of exemptions.

You should definitely ask your landlord about the presence of hurricane shutters and roof reinforcements, given Florida's regular hurricane visits, summer storms, and cold winter spells. It's best to avoid moving in winter and regularly check the weather and road conditions in and around the areas leading to Trinity.