Last updated June 13 2020

117 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL

Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Trinity

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1216 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3554 Pickerell Place
3554 Pickerell Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
2500 sqft
EXQUISITE LONGLEAF HOME Surrounded by conservation and a half-acre fishing pond this unbelievably special property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with 2500 square feet of living space over two floors designed with extra windows to reveal

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3200 DELAND STREET
3200 Deland Street, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3183 sqft
PRIME LOCATION IN GREAT COMMUNITY! Come and see this 2 story former model home 'The Annabelle'-This home is unique with a garage loft apartment great for the college student or the in-laws.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10126 RINGLING STREET
10126 Ringling Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1629 sqft
You will love this home with a two-car garage! Relax on the covered porch in the front and a screened-in porch in the back of the house. The fully equipped kitchen looks out into the open living areas with durable vinyl plank flooring.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11742 LAKE BOULEVARD
11742 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2334 sqft
Move-in ready rental in the popular Trinity area available 7/10/2020. This home is 2334 sq ft., has 4 BD, 2.5 BA, separate dining space and loft/game room. Grand 2-story foyer. Great amount of living space with open floor concept.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2721 MANNING DRIVE
2721 Manning Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2153 sqft
Fantastic 2152 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with remote openers. NEW carpet installed throughout this 3 way split home. Archways, plant shelves and niches throughout. Formal living room and formal dining room with chandelier.

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
3046 Alachua Place
3046 Alachua Place, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1632 sqft
Located in the Longleaf community, fenced yard. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. It also has 9 foot ceilings crown molding, along with many additional features like French doors, built blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Trinity
Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
44 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 12
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Last updated June 13
56 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER

Last updated June 13
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

Last updated June 13
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.

Last updated June 13
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
City GuideTrinity
"Golf combines two favorite American pastimes; taking long walks and hitting things with a stick," said satirist and writer P.J. O'Rourke, who stumbled upon this thought while in Trinity, Florida.

Named after Trinity Bible College of Florida, which relocated here in the late 1980s, Trinity evolved into a successful master-planned community with its carefully incorporated living spaces and mixed-amenities lifestyle. If your routine consists of lounging in luscious parts, browsing the shops a stone's throw from your driveway, or building your business by networking on the links, Trinity is the town for you!

Moving to Trinity

Landlords and property managers in Trinity will request all the typical documents from you -- proof of income, an individual tax return, and (if available) a record of past rental history, such as bank statements showing funding of your post-dated check payments. A good endorsement letter and character references will also come in handy.

One important note: Moving to Trinity requires a review of the Florida tax laws. Florida residents (including Trinity dwellers) may enjoy zero taxes on income, inheritance, and intangible goods, but counties impose property tax, which is among the highest in the U.S. Consult with your real estate agent or if this obligation applies to you, and if yes, how you may avail of exemptions.

You should definitely ask your landlord about the presence of hurricane shutters and roof reinforcements, given Florida's regular hurricane visits, summer storms, and cold winter spells. It's best to avoid moving in winter and regularly check the weather and road conditions in and around the areas leading to Trinity.

Neighborhoods in Trinity

Trinity boasts residential, commercial, recreational, and educational amenities that add to its vibrancy. Rental property in Trinity can be found in several first-rate neighborhoods whether you're looking for hi rise apartments, rental condos, or houses to rent.

Here's a super-quick rundown of Trinity's different neighborhoods.

Chelsea Place: Chelsea Place is a neighborhood of charming homes built in the early 1990s (mostly along the waterfront). It's close to Tarpon Springs and the Gulf of Mexico.

Foxwood: Foxwood is in the southwest of Pasco County. It is one of the fastest-developing neighborhoods and has plenty of community activities.

Heritage Springs: Heritage Springs is a resort-style community in southwestern Pasco, home of the 18-hole Heritage Springs Country Club.

Laurel Green Village: Laurel Green Village is a 10-home quaint community close to the Champions Club, Fox Hollow Golf Club, and Tampa Bay. Fore!

Champion's Club: This neighborhood -- one of the best golf-focused communities in Florida -- is another resort-style haven of Mediterranean-inspired clubhouses. Are you a champion (at golf, at least)? This might be your ideal area!

Villages at Fox Hollow: The Villages at Fox Hollow area includes villas and large homes amidst lush landscapes, with most houses boasting of views of the Fox Hollow Golf Course.

Thousand Oaks: Thousand Oaks is south of the US-54 and offers access around Trinity.

Thousand Oaks East: While similar in name to the aforementioned Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks East is relatively young -- its residences were built in 2005. Most residences here are two-story homes.

Trinity Oaks South: Not to be confused with other Oaks-related neighborhoods, Thousand Oaks South is a gated community of mid-size to large houses.

Trinity Oaks: The Trinity Oaks neighborhood is known for its parks and YMCA.

Villages at Fox Hollow: Villages at Fox Hollow was among the first master-plan developments in Trinity. Now, it's a golf-themed gated community.

Wyndtree: Wyndtree sits between Trinity in Pasco County and East Lake in Pinellas County, with a landscaped entryway called Wyndtree Boulevard. It's full of picturesque villas with expansive driveways.

Townhomes at Fairview: This neighborhood is smaller compared to other Trinity neighborhoods and offers shorter commutes.

Living in Trinity

Trinity's most legendary claim to fame, the Fox Hollow Golf Club at the Robert Trent Jones Parkway, is a well-known golf haven in Tampa Bay, with 18 greens. Not into golf? Not to worry: The club has expansive event spaces for non-golf activities, too.

Trinity also offers amenities for the fitness-minded: The Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park offers seven miles of paved cycling trails and 27 miles of marked hiking trails, with large pieces of land reserved for fishing, horseback riding, and bird watching. It's a popular staycation spot with overnight camping that appeals to the less rugged among us; the campground has showers and modern restrooms. Pets are also welcome, so don't leave Fido at home!

Various cuisines are offered by Trinity's eateries. Locals love Anthony's and Hopper's Grill and Brewery, both on Mitchell Boulevard. Carlucci's and Pasta Uno are other popular choices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Trinity?
The average rent price for Trinity rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Trinity?
Some of the colleges located in the Trinity area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Trinity?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Trinity from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

