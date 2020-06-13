117 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL📍
Named after Trinity Bible College of Florida, which relocated here in the late 1980s, Trinity evolved into a successful master-planned community with its carefully incorporated living spaces and mixed-amenities lifestyle. If your routine consists of lounging in luscious parts, browsing the shops a stone's throw from your driveway, or building your business by networking on the links, Trinity is the town for you!
Landlords and property managers in Trinity will request all the typical documents from you -- proof of income, an individual tax return, and (if available) a record of past rental history, such as bank statements showing funding of your post-dated check payments. A good endorsement letter and character references will also come in handy.
One important note: Moving to Trinity requires a review of the Florida tax laws. Florida residents (including Trinity dwellers) may enjoy zero taxes on income, inheritance, and intangible goods, but counties impose property tax, which is among the highest in the U.S. Consult with your real estate agent or if this obligation applies to you, and if yes, how you may avail of exemptions.
You should definitely ask your landlord about the presence of hurricane shutters and roof reinforcements, given Florida's regular hurricane visits, summer storms, and cold winter spells. It's best to avoid moving in winter and regularly check the weather and road conditions in and around the areas leading to Trinity.
Trinity boasts residential, commercial, recreational, and educational amenities that add to its vibrancy. Rental property in Trinity can be found in several first-rate neighborhoods whether you're looking for hi rise apartments, rental condos, or houses to rent.
Here's a super-quick rundown of Trinity's different neighborhoods.
Chelsea Place: Chelsea Place is a neighborhood of charming homes built in the early 1990s (mostly along the waterfront). It's close to Tarpon Springs and the Gulf of Mexico.
Foxwood: Foxwood is in the southwest of Pasco County. It is one of the fastest-developing neighborhoods and has plenty of community activities.
Heritage Springs: Heritage Springs is a resort-style community in southwestern Pasco, home of the 18-hole Heritage Springs Country Club.
Laurel Green Village: Laurel Green Village is a 10-home quaint community close to the Champions Club, Fox Hollow Golf Club, and Tampa Bay. Fore!
Champion's Club: This neighborhood -- one of the best golf-focused communities in Florida -- is another resort-style haven of Mediterranean-inspired clubhouses. Are you a champion (at golf, at least)? This might be your ideal area!
Villages at Fox Hollow: The Villages at Fox Hollow area includes villas and large homes amidst lush landscapes, with most houses boasting of views of the Fox Hollow Golf Course.
Thousand Oaks: Thousand Oaks is south of the US-54 and offers access around Trinity.
Thousand Oaks East: While similar in name to the aforementioned Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks East is relatively young -- its residences were built in 2005. Most residences here are two-story homes.
Trinity Oaks South: Not to be confused with other Oaks-related neighborhoods, Thousand Oaks South is a gated community of mid-size to large houses.
Trinity Oaks: The Trinity Oaks neighborhood is known for its parks and YMCA.
Villages at Fox Hollow: Villages at Fox Hollow was among the first master-plan developments in Trinity. Now, it's a golf-themed gated community.
Wyndtree: Wyndtree sits between Trinity in Pasco County and East Lake in Pinellas County, with a landscaped entryway called Wyndtree Boulevard. It's full of picturesque villas with expansive driveways.
Townhomes at Fairview: This neighborhood is smaller compared to other Trinity neighborhoods and offers shorter commutes.
Trinity's most legendary claim to fame, the Fox Hollow Golf Club at the Robert Trent Jones Parkway, is a well-known golf haven in Tampa Bay, with 18 greens. Not into golf? Not to worry: The club has expansive event spaces for non-golf activities, too.
Trinity also offers amenities for the fitness-minded: The Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park offers seven miles of paved cycling trails and 27 miles of marked hiking trails, with large pieces of land reserved for fishing, horseback riding, and bird watching. It's a popular staycation spot with overnight camping that appeals to the less rugged among us; the campground has showers and modern restrooms. Pets are also welcome, so don't leave Fido at home!
Various cuisines are offered by Trinity's eateries. Locals love Anthony's and Hopper's Grill and Brewery, both on Mitchell Boulevard. Carlucci's and Pasta Uno are other popular choices.