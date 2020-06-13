410 Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 19 at 10:32pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,395
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4650 78TH AVENUE N
4650 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, Villa style apartment with screen room. Water, sewer, and trash included
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5821 86th Avenue
5821 86th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1816 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5501 92nd Terrace North
5501 92nd Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1400 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
93114 4th Street
93114 4th Street, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
Make your new home in Crystal Lake, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community! Only $1375 rents you a 2018 3 bed/2 bath, 960 sq. ft. home in a gorgeous neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5571 66th Avenue N
5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1225 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 303
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4150 78th Ave N
4150 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5600 93rd Ave N
5600 93rd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,148
1308 sqft
ADORABLE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN PINELLAS PARK!!!! Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms *Section 8 Approved* Call today for more
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5345 60TH AVENUE N
5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6695 80TH AVENUE N
6695 80th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1269 sqft
This is an adorable 2/2.5 townhouse with a one car garage. First floor with kitchen, dining, living room area, including screened porch. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus laundry.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
5171 98th Avenue North - A
5171 98th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Fully remodeled. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Washer dryer hookups. - Close to Highway 19, shopping and many other amenities.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8418 66TH WAY N
8418 66th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1730 sqft
Exclusive rental in gated community of only 98 homes. Deed restricted. Association rules.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6301 58TH STREET N
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Beautiful Villa centrally located in the Heart of Pinellas Park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths ,Tile all over the house with nice bathrooms. Enjoy the beautiful view of the lake with ducks and birds. 1 Small pet welcome.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E
9812 Mainlands Boulevard East, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
You'll be happy to know there's a 3 bedroom home offered for lease in the Mainlands! This single family/condo home can also be used as a 2 bedroom home with a den or office.
1 of 10
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
8851 US Highway 19 North
8851 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style & Sophistication!!! Brand New 2 Bedroom with Full Size Washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets, Contemporary Lighting, Granite or Quartz, Wood Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Plush Carpet in Bedroom, and Screened
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6450 78TH AVENUE N
6450 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartments available. Some have carpeted bedrooms, others are vinyl throughout. Water, Sewer, Trash and Monthly Pest Control are provided and included in the rent. There is a Laundry Facility onsite. No Pets.
Results within 1 mile of Pinellas Park
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Pinellas Park, the median rent is $956 for a studio, $1,091 for a 1-bedroom, $1,358 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,796 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pinellas Park, check out our monthly Pinellas Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pinellas Park area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pinellas Park from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL