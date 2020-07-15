/
D G Erwin Technical Center
50 Apartments For Rent Near D G Erwin Technical Center
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$2,667
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Historic Ybor City
1810 East Palm Avenue - 1, Unit 1309
1810 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
The Quarter at Ybor is located in the historic district of East Tampa and offers condos that have an urban style feel. This is an ideal location in the heart of Tampa, you will love all the action and attractions you can take part in.
Old Seminole Heights
7201 N 10th St
7201 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1517 sqft
Seminole Heights Offers Updated 3/2 Vintage Style Home on Double Lot! No expense was spared while completing the many upgrades starting from the roof to the flooring and everything in between.
Wellswood
1516 W River Lane
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING RIVERSHORES BUNGALOW - . CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.
Old Seminole Heights
6605 North Elizabeth Street
6605 Elizabeth Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1794 sqft
"Seminole Heights Bungalow" 1794 SqFt, Two Story, Built in 1923 with Character, COMPLETELY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH DECORATOR TOUCHES.
Southeast Seminole Heights
1014 E Genesee St
1014 East Genesee Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Nice 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family house in Tampa with an additional BONUS carriage house / work shop / man cave etc! Extra bonus room has a wall AC unit and a full bathroom!! Main home has a large screened front porch, perfect for sitting
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.
Northeast Community
7140 Waterside Dr
7140 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Call Keyanna 813-270-1212 for showings...Recently renovated 2nd floor 2bedroom 1/5 Bath Condo available in the gated community of WATERSIDE CONDOMINIUMS. Walking into this unit you will appreciate the breakfast nook that is just off the kitchen.
Old Seminole Heights
5406 North Suwanee Avenue
5406 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Available 7/15/2020! This renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,276 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch and oversized backyard.
V. M. Ybor
1205 HOLMES AVENUE
1205 Holmes Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Great opportunity to rent a charming bungalow in Ybor Heights! The main home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths at 1,119 square feet, including a large utility / laundry room and fully fenced in yard.
South Seminole Heights
205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE
205 West Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1083 sqft
Here it is, the perfect bungalow in the heart of Seminole Heights! Walking distance to all of your favorite places, Cappys Pizza, The Independent, Red Star, Ichicoro, and the list goes on.
Historic Ybor City
1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302
1910 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
***AUGUST MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!*** - HALF OFF OF THE 2ND MONTHS RENT!!! 1BR / 1BA - Great 3rd floor condo located just steps away from the vibrant arts and entertainment district of historic Ybor City! This Quarter at Ybor unit boasts a view of the
East Ybor
2314 E 12th Avenue
2314 East 12th Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1152 sqft
2314 E 12th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Restored Bungalow! - Available August 1st: This beautifully restored historic home offers two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Old Seminole Heights
6006 N Florida Ave 1
6006 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,335
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Trendy Seminole Heights rental community - Property Id: 312656 Small boutique apartments in trendy Seminole Heights. Pet friendly.
East Tampa
3305 Sanchez St
3305 Sanchez Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom located close to Tampa, shopping and transportation. The home is pet friendly and has a large fenced in yard, it will not last longDiscounted rent when you qualify. Can also be converted to Rent-To-Own.
Old Seminole Heights
5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
5410 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1715 sqft
This 1920's, corner lot, bungalow home has been completely renovated, from head to toe with all new modern amenities, while keeping some of that original charm.
Old Seminole Heights
1610 E Idlewild Ave
1610 East Idlewild Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
@@@ beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in seminole heights stainless steel appliances. Screened lainai large front and back yard. Terms;; first months rent last and deposit. Please feel free to call with questions or to set up viewing.
Old Seminole Heights
2001 E Clinton St
2001 East Clinton Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1850 sqft
HUGE corner lot, Totally updated Upon entry, you are greeted with stunning luxurious ceramic tile floors that sprawl throughout the entire main living areas of the home.
Old Seminole Heights
6902 N Duncan Ave
6902 Duncan Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE THAT SITS in the heart of tampa with a large yard. This home has plenty of storage and has a deck, back porch and a tree house.
South Seminole Heights
109 W ALVA STREET
109 Alva Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
856 sqft
Adorable Two bedroom/two bath cottage in Seminole Heights. Wood flooring in the living and dining room. Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Carpet in the bedroom and tile in the wet area's. Very large backyard with plenty of space for a BBQ.
East Tampa
2411 E Ida St
2411 East Ida Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1740 sqft
Beautiful Historic Bungalow in Tampa. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath historic bungalow. The home was recently updated with new laminate flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets and counters.
Southeast Seminole Heights
4209 N 13TH STREET
4209 North 13th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1123 sqft
Updated bungalow in centrally located Seminole Heights. This updated home is minutes to Downtown Tampa and Ybor City.
2017 East Okaloosa Avenue
2017 East Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1260 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.