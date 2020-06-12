/
/
treasure island
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
241 Apartments for rent in Treasure Island, FL📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
450 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views of this unfurnished, waterfront unit, located in Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club. Watch the sunrise while enjoying your morning coffee or watch the sunset while enjoying your evening beverage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
500 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
500 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
255 116TH AVENUE
255 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
This updated 2-bedroom & 1.5 bath unit has it all, updated AC, hurricane windows, updated bathrooms, flooring, kitchen and inside laundry.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
129 104TH AVENUE
129 104th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
555 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Just blocks from the Treasure Island beach, downtown, restaurants,bars and Publix is right down the block.1st floor FURNISHED unit. Building is located on the intercoastal waterway with a fishing pier. Laundry on site.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12205 SUNSHINE LANE
12205 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2136 sqft
Enjoy this three story single family home located within 50 steps to the sandy beach of Treasure Island. This three bedroom three bath renovated home offers the nicest lifestyle including beachfront living. Balconies off the second and third floor.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
8470 W GULF BOULEVARD
8470 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
910 sqft
Welcome to paradise. You wont want to leave this home away from home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has direct breath taking views of the Gulf of Mexico. This condo is situated just steps form the beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9815 HARRELL AVENUE
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Blind Pass Lagoon top floor 2 bed 2 bath open water views of the intercoastal waterway and the pool. Perfect location, directly across from the beach and steps to many restaurants and shopping nearby.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
225 SUN VISTA COURT N
225 Sun Vista Court North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
920 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL in Sun Ketch Condos located in Treasure Island. Very Bright, tastefully decorated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome style condo with vaulted ceilings for 6-7 month Lease. Available between the Dates of MAY 1, 2020 - DECEMBER 1, 2020.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Isle Of Palms
1 Unit Available
11400 2ND STREET E
11400 2nd Street East, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1304 sqft
Rate slashed for the summer months! This gem is a steal at $1800 a month. The seasonal (Nov 2020-April 2021) rate remains at $2800 a month. Rental price includes electric, water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and wi-fi.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
175 116TH AVENUE
175 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
965 sqft
This is a wonderful condo located in the fabulous Isle of Capri. This unit has an enclosed balcony. A short distance to the beach, restaurants and shopping. Also this unit is close to the trolley stop that will bring you everywhere you want to go.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9755 HARRELL AVENUE
9755 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
615 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE SEASON DUE TO CANCELLATION 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AVAILABLE DEC 1, 2019 TO MAY 30, 2020 SEASONAL $2600 TAX INCLUDED PLUS CLEANING FEE$75.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
10375 PARADISE BOULEVARD
10375 Paradise Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
760 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TREASURE ISLAND VILLAS 2ND FLOOR UNIT - OVERLOOKING THE GARDEN AREA AND POOL FROM YOUR LIVING AND DINING AREA. SPACIOUS 760 SQ FT. NEW WINDOWS AND SLIDING DOORS. LIVING AREA/DINNETTE AREA.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9715 HARRELL AVENUE
9715 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
580 sqft
WATER FRONT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNFURNISHED . NEW FLOORING, PAINTED, , COUNTER TOPS, WINDOW TREATMENTS, CEILING FANS, 2ND FLOOR UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING, LAUNDRY ROOM ONSITE. 5 MINUTE WALK TO THE BEACH. SHOPS AND DINING WITHIN MINUTES.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
164 117TH AVENUE
164 117th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
2nd floor unit in waterfront apartment building with coin operated laundry room on Treasure Island. This unit has a direct waterfront view and large private balcony. One covered parking space dedicated to this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Treasure Island
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6363 Gulf Winds Dr
6363 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6700 SUNSET WAY
6700 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
495 sqft
Beach Living at The Friendly Native Beach Resort on Upham Beach! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath VACATION RENTAL condo located right over the dunes on St Pete Beach! First floor condo with 2 Full sized beds in the bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
505 66TH AVENUE
505 66th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
830 sqft
Updated LONG TERM lease waiting for your furnishings! Located on the top floor in the center of the building, with parking space in front of the unit. Open living with new Gray Kitchen cabinets with Rich Granite countertops with a kitchen bar.
