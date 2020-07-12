/
/
/
temple crest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:18 AM
185 Apartments for rent in Temple Crest, Tampa, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
12 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8715 N 37th St
8715 North 37th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1406 sqft
Gorgeous New 3 Br 2 Bth House in Temple Crest - Property Id: 306202 Perfectly located off E Busch Blvd. near Busch Gardens. This newly built, gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It offers a large open floor plan, perfect for the family life.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3811 E Miller Ave
3811 Miller Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
Close to Parks and the River!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3821 E RIVERHILLS DRIVE
3821 E River Hills Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
840 sqft
THIS APARTMENT IS SECTION 8 APPROVE ONLY! This unit has been recently renovated and is move in ready for you. This updated 840 sq ft with 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit have tile thru out the entire home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3819 E RIVERHILLS DRIVE
3819 E River Hills Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
840 sqft
THIS APARTMENT IS SECTION 8 APPROVE ONLY! This unit has been recently renovated and is move in ready for you. This updated 840 sq ft with 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit have tile thru out the entire home.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Crest
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:29am
18 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
21 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:28am
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7148 Waterside Drive
7148 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
864 sqft
Great 2nd floor 2BR/1.5BA apartment in Waterside. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Waterside 2BR/1.5BA 2nd floor apartment. Enter into the dining area that features a half bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2001 E BROAD STREET
2001 East Broad Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
This is a beautiful 4/1 home with lots, of spaces large corner lot, the kitchen features granite, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Location, near shopping malls, restaurants, near Busch Garden. Please schedule your showing today.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7140 Waterside Dr
7140 Waterside Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
864 sqft
Call Keyanna 813-270-1212 for showings...Recently renovated 2nd floor 2bedroom 1/5 Bath Condo available in the gated community of WATERSIDE CONDOMINIUMS. Walking into this unit you will appreciate the breakfast nook that is just off the kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
4145 DOLPHIN DRIVE
4145 Dolphin Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$825
336 sqft
Nice and lovely waterfront Studio condo. Quite gated Community. Close to all amenities, close The Casino, Bush Gardens, Close to USF, Downtown and much more. Wake up to the Water view to the Hillsborough river. Community pool, Gym and much more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2017 East Okaloosa Avenue
2017 East Okaloosa Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1260 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
207 REDWOOD AVENUE
207 Redwood Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1456 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features vaulted ceilings and refreshing ceiling fans. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Temple Crest
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:26am
$
12 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:10am
9 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
$
10 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
19 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:24am
$
52 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLTemple Terrace, FLLake Magdalene, FLCarrollwood, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL