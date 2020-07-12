/
hunters green
133 Apartments for rent in Hunters Green, Tampa, FL
7 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
3 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
1 Unit Available
18001 Richmond PL # 912
18001 Richmond Place Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1035 sqft
First floor condo in New Tampa! - This beautifully appointed first floor unit is located in gated Enclave at Richmond Place! Split floor plan condo available in the Enclave at Richmond Place! 2 bedroom, 2 bath layout offers privacy for everyone.
1 Unit Available
8647 Hunters Key Circle
8647 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
2BD / 1.5 BA - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome featuring 1152sqft of living space. Located in the GATED community of Hunters Key, a short distance from shopping and major roadways, this home features NEWER appliances, paint and carpet.
1 Unit Available
18133 Bridle Bit Ln
18133 Bridle Bit Ln, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1202 sqft
Enjoy the great amenities that Equestrian Parc at Highwoods Preserve has to offer! We have a lovely 2 bed, 2 full bath, 2nd floor condo with split floor plan for rent in a gated community. Located right off of I-75 and Bruce B.
1 Unit Available
18019 Birdwater Drive
18019 Birdwater Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1502 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
10454 Blackmore Drive
10454 Blackmore Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
18108 Villa Creek Dr
18108 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
967 sqft
A two bedroom one bath 2 story condo with vaulted ceilings. This property has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as a balcony. The community has a fitness center, club house and a pool. This gated community is built around a large lake.
1 Unit Available
8533 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE
8533 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Amazing light & bright 2 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhome available now in HUNTERS KEY COMMUNITY. Elegant unit has been remodeled with new floors, lighting, paint and much more.
1 Unit Available
10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE
10215 Evergreen Hill Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2080 sqft
Arbor Greene! Two gates, Manned Guard main-Gated and second gate! Amazing Resort community clubhouse with a heated pool!! Large pond view! Located in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style Arbor Greene.
1 Unit Available
18334 Bridle Club Drive - 15-18334
18334 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1205 sqft
Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. No previous evictions or debt to previous landlords. Non-refundable application fee is $100 per each adult. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 per each pet.
1 Unit Available
18591 Bridle Club Drive - 18591
18591 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Third floor Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. No evictions or debt to previous landlords. Application fee is $100 Non-refundable. Non-refundable Pet fee is $350 per pet - some restrictions apply.
1 Unit Available
8526 Hunters Key Cir
8526 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in the GATED community of Hunters Key in new Tampa. Split floor plan open design, fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE
10110 Evergreen Hill Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3959 sqft
Magnificent house on a cul de sac lot with tranquil water and conservation views in the most desirable gated community of Arbor Greene! With almost 4000 sq feet of luxurious living space, this grand home has a spectacular entrance way with double
1 Unit Available
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE
19121 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1825 sqft
This very nice 1,825 htd sq ft home located in Hawks Landing of West meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The entry leads you to a living room and dining room combo.
1 Unit Available
10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE
10150 Whisper Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2073 sqft
Spectacular OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT FULLY FURNISHED HOME; guard/gated property at Arbor Greene in New Tampa; with 2,073 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths; this is a 2 car-garage home, the large open remodeled Kitchen features has raised panel cabinetry
1 Unit Available
10632 CORY LAKE DRIVE
10632 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2655 sqft
Cory lake isles home ready for immediate occupancy upon approval. This 4/3/3 is located in New Tampa in a fully gated and secured community. A guard at gate 24/7 Home has ceramic tile throughout all the living areas. Formal living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
10524 Villa View Cir
10524 Villa View Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
The Villas Condominiums - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Roma Model with double car garage - Call our property manager to schedule your showing TODAY! Lauren@ 407-668-0151.
1 Unit Available
10435 Blackmore Drive
10435 Blackmore Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1280 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
18118 Villa Creek Drive
18118 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,400
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4788965)
1 Unit Available
10418 Villa View Circle
10418 Villa View Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1445 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in New Tampa a large Gated community right of Cross Creek .All floor Brand new porcelain NO carpet at all ,Car Garage ,very quiet neighborhood , Swimming Pool. Excellent location. Deposit: $1,395.
1 Unit Available
8428 Fenwick Ave
8428 Fenwick Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1717 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House on Richmond Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with home office in Richmond Place. Home features tile in all wet areas. Kitchen overlooks the great room which boasts hard wood floors and a custom built entertainment center.
1 Unit Available
17975 Villa Creek Dr
17975 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1082 sqft
The Villas Condominiums 2/2 AVAILALBE NOW! - New Tampa - Popular executive area off of Bruce B. Downs and Cross Creek Blvd.
6 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
