Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:21 PM

3800 N Ocean Drive

3800 North Ocean Drive · (561) 328-7536
Location

3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1651 · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
valet service
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
valet service
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.5 BA, world class services, 5-star dining & spa onsite, and unmatched views to the east and north with ocean by day & city lights by night! Experience the true Singer Island lifestyle at one of South Florida's premier destinations. The Resort at Singer Island rises 20 stories and is situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway on Singer Island. This highrise houses 66 private condominium residences and 239 resort units. Residential units are three or four bedrooms furnished or unfurnished and hotel units are one or two bedrooms fully furnished. The property is managed seamlessly by Marriott Hotels and Resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 N Ocean Drive have any available units?
3800 N Ocean Drive has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3800 N Ocean Drive have?
Some of 3800 N Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 N Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3800 N Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 N Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3800 N Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 3800 N Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3800 N Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 3800 N Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 N Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 N Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 3800 N Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3800 N Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3800 N Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 N Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 N Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 N Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 N Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
