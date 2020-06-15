3800 N Ocean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub valet service

Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.5 BA, world class services, 5-star dining & spa onsite, and unmatched views to the east and north with ocean by day & city lights by night! Experience the true Singer Island lifestyle at one of South Florida's premier destinations. The Resort at Singer Island rises 20 stories and is situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway on Singer Island. This highrise houses 66 private condominium residences and 239 resort units. Residential units are three or four bedrooms furnished or unfurnished and hotel units are one or two bedrooms fully furnished. The property is managed seamlessly by Marriott Hotels and Resorts.