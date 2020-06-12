/
2 bedroom apartments
322 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
3000 N Ocean Dr.
3000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1468 sqft
The Tiara on Singer Island is a Spectacular luxury building with all amenities. Directly on the ocean rental with immediate beach access. Longer term lease accepted. Best rated condominium on Singer Island.
523 W 2nd St
523 West 2nd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
Available March 16th. Owner is currently renovating this lovely family home inside out. Plan on having your friends and family over to your spacious back yard. 2-3 car driveway. Front & Back Lanscaping will be re-done everywhere.
Pleasant Heights
1157 W 28th St
1157 West 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Application process required per adult. We check for felonies and evictions. Application fee is $50 per person. Contact listing agent for more information
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.
Yacht Harbor Estates
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1321 sqft
Available for Annual Rental Starting July 1st 2020, OR for Short term July 1 - Dec. 31, 2020.
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1143 sqft
ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL.
5480 N Ocean Drive
5480 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1330 sqft
Stunning condo on Singer Island available this upcoming season 2021. Low floor! Completely updated and clean. Wrap around balcony with views of intracoastal and ocean.
3249 Scarletta Drive
3249 Scarletta Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs.
4000 N Ocean Drive
4000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2011 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4000 N Ocean Drive in Riviera Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Park Manor
330 W 22nd Court S
330 West 22nd Court, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
This quaint three bedroom single family home features neutral tile throughout, washer and dryer hook-up, kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinets, new central AC system, new paint, tons of natural light and a large, fully fenced in and private back
1251 Sugar Sands
1251 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1480 sqft
Highly Desirable 1st floor corner condo with a 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan with a den. 1480 Sq Ft A/C. Located very close to the beach and next to the olympic sized pool/clubhouse. Washer and dryer located inside condo.
3040 Lake Shore Drive
3040 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Very spacious and open, light and bright.
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities.
5550 N Ocean Drive
5550 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1497 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE ''B'' STACK UNIT AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENT -2/2 furnished/turnkey and move in ready. Total area is 1,779 SF with 1,558 SF under air.
5510 N Ocean Drive
5510 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1497 sqft
Great opportunity to lease one of the very best views on the island on the pristine private north end of Singer Island adjacent to Macarthur State Beach Park. OPEN KITCHEN with quartz countertops showcasing VU. New furnishings, paint, TV's, bedding.
5420 N Ocean Drive
5420 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1223 sqft
Five-star condo NOW available for OFF-SEASON rental from 4/1 - 10/31/20. ENJOY outstanding direct panoramic ocean views from all rooms, wrap-around balconies with DUAL ICW and ocean views from north balcony.
3400 N Ocean Drive
3400 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1526 sqft
Beautiful unobstructed views of the ocean and Intracoastal from this 2/2 condo in Oceantree on Singer Island.
Yacht Harbor Estates
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
