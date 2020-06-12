Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM

403 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1604 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and intracoastal views with large balcony for outdoor entertaining.Open kitchen, split floor plan, marble floors. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned garage parking. Large heated pool, tennis court, new lobby, new exercise room.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodbine
1 Unit Available
3031 Casa Rio Court
3031 Casa Rio Court, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1468 sqft
Presenting a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in the coveted and gated community of Woodbine as you enter this life tested 1468 sqft floorplan you will be greeted with natural lighting through the large living room windows.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1995 Freeport Lane
1995 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1379 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the most desirable community in West Palm Beach. Community offers: tennis court, pool and gym, 24 hour security guard.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1143 sqft
ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2700 N Ocean Drive
2700 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
3143 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE RENTAL (LPH3b) at the most exclusive residence in Singer Island, featuring concierge service 24/7, two pools, private beach with towel service, grill on premises.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5480 N Ocean Drive
5480 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning condo on Singer Island available this upcoming season 2021. Low floor! Completely updated and clean. Wrap around balcony with views of intracoastal and ocean.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4600 N Ocean Drive
4600 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2906 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ESCAPE TO YOUR ISLAND HOME! Great opportunity to LEASE & OWN. This is lease/purchase. Can be leased for any term up to one year or less. Tenant shall close at end of lease term. Seller will lock in purchase price of $1,000,000. and move-in ready.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3249 Scarletta Drive
3249 Scarletta Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5310 N Ocean Drive
5310 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4375 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility,

1 of 21

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Woodbine
1 Unit Available
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1579 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhouse!!!! Your new home has new paint, an attached garage and covered front porch. Upon entry your high ceilings bring the light throughout. The kitchen features espresso cabinets and all SS appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodbine
1 Unit Available
4006 Dorado Drive
4006 Dorado Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1461 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful CBS home offers a large open floor plan with updated Kitchen and bathrooms! Featuring stainless steal app.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5420 N Ocean Drive
5420 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1223 sqft
Five-star condo NOW available for OFF-SEASON rental from 4/1 - 10/31/20. ENJOY outstanding direct panoramic ocean views from all rooms, wrap-around balconies with DUAL ICW and ocean views from north balcony.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riviera Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riviera Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

