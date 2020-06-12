/
3 bedroom apartments
234 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1508 W. 31st St.
1508 West 31st Street, Riviera Beach, FL
4/2 Home for rent, all tile floors, central ac. call for more details: Lynn 305.5890.7450 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781764)
Woodbine
1 Unit Available
3031 Casa Rio Court
3031 Casa Rio Court, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1468 sqft
Presenting a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in the coveted and gated community of Woodbine as you enter this life tested 1468 sqft floorplan you will be greeted with natural lighting through the large living room windows.
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 Unit Available
1995 Freeport Lane
1995 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
Beautiful Townhouse, 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the most desirable community in West Palm Beach. Community offers: tennis court, pool and gym, 24 hour security guard.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1342 West 37th Street
1342 Ac Evans St, Riviera Beach, FL
1342 West 37th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33404 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
1570 W 12th Court
1570 West 12th Court, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Come and tour this lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located just off congress avenue and martin luther king blvd .
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.
1 Unit Available
2700 N Ocean Drive
2700 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,900
3143 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE RENTAL (LPH3b) at the most exclusive residence in Singer Island, featuring concierge service 24/7, two pools, private beach with towel service, grill on premises.
1 Unit Available
4600 N Ocean Drive
4600 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2906 sqft
ESCAPE TO YOUR ISLAND HOME! Great opportunity to LEASE & OWN. This is lease/purchase. Can be leased for any term up to one year or less. Tenant shall close at end of lease term. Seller will lock in purchase price of $1,000,000. and move-in ready.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1170 Cabana Road
1170 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL AND SHORT TERM, DAILY RATE IS $250 SEASONAL, $120 OFF SEASONAL. Just remodeled into a beautiful, beachy themed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa.
1 Unit Available
5310 N Ocean Drive
5310 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4375 sqft
One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility,
Woodbine
1 Unit Available
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1579 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhouse!!!! Your new home has new paint, an attached garage and covered front porch. Upon entry your high ceilings bring the light throughout. The kitchen features espresso cabinets and all SS appliances.
Woodbine
1 Unit Available
4006 Dorado Drive
4006 Dorado Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1461 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful CBS home offers a large open floor plan with updated Kitchen and bathrooms! Featuring stainless steal app.
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2503 sqft
Truly Magnificent!! Oceanfront Living at it's Finest!! This Totally and Impeccably Renovated unit is available for off season 2020 and the 2021 season..
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
2840 S A Avenue S
2840 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3108 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom apartment , close to Walmart, restaurants, etc..., 10 minutes from the Beach and right on a bus route. We accept Adopt-a-Family, or other forms of housing assistance
1 Unit Available
1960 Freeport Ln
1960 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 CONDO IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF MARSH HARBOUR WITH BRAND NEW HARDWOOD VINYL PLANKS. THIS COMMUNITY IS WELL MAINTAINED, BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL, LARGE DECORATED CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS AREA, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Square Lake
1 Unit Available
13644 dumont rd
13644 Dumont Rd, Palm Beach County, FL
Massive New Alton 4BR in Palm Beach Gardens - Property Id: 287948 Beautiful Park B model home. Tiles in main area, wood stairs and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bdrm, full bath&florida room connecting garage. Master suite upstairs.
