2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
278 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3000 N Ocean Dr.
3000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1468 sqft
The Tiara on Singer Island is a Spectacular luxury building with all amenities. Directly on the ocean rental with immediate beach access. Longer term lease accepted. Best rated condominium on Singer Island.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1321 sqft
Available for Annual Rental Starting July 1st 2020, OR for Short term July 1 - Dec. 31, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1143 sqft
ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5480 N Ocean Drive
5480 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1330 sqft
Stunning condo on Singer Island available this upcoming season 2021. Low floor! Completely updated and clean. Wrap around balcony with views of intracoastal and ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3249 Scarletta Drive
3249 Scarletta Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1251 Sugar Sands
1251 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1480 sqft
Highly Desirable 1st floor corner condo with a 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan with a den. 1480 Sq Ft A/C. Located very close to the beach and next to the olympic sized pool/clubhouse. Washer and dryer located inside condo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3040 Lake Shore Drive
3040 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Very spacious and open, light and bright.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5550 N Ocean Drive
5550 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1497 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE ''B'' STACK UNIT AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENT -2/2 furnished/turnkey and move in ready. Total area is 1,779 SF with 1,558 SF under air.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5510 N Ocean Drive
5510 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1497 sqft
Great opportunity to lease one of the very best views on the island on the pristine private north end of Singer Island adjacent to Macarthur State Beach Park. OPEN KITCHEN with quartz countertops showcasing VU. New furnishings, paint, TV's, bedding.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5420 N Ocean Drive
5420 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1223 sqft
Five-star condo NOW available for OFF-SEASON rental from 4/1 - 10/31/20. ENJOY outstanding direct panoramic ocean views from all rooms, wrap-around balconies with DUAL ICW and ocean views from north balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3400 N Ocean Drive
3400 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1526 sqft
Beautiful unobstructed views of the ocean and Intracoastal from this 2/2 condo in Oceantree on Singer Island.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2800 N Ocean Drive
2800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1219 sqft
**** AVAILABLE from JUNE 1st, 2020. ****COME AND ENJOY THE BEST VIEWS OF THE OCEAN FROM YOUR 14 th floor balcony. DIRECT OCEAN ACCESS to the beach. UNIT COMPLETELY RENOVATED- renovation finished January 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5540 N Ocean Drive
5540 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1497 sqft
Beautiful oceanfront 2/2 condo (corner) fully renovated with panoramic southeast to southwest views. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout, impact glass, fully furnished ready for you to move in.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5480 N N Ocean Drive
5480 N Ocean Dr, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1330 sqft
Relax and enjoy sitting on the patio with amazing views of the ocean and beach from one side and the intercoastal waterway from the other. This two bedroom two bath condo is completely furnished and ready for someone to come and enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5440 N Ocean Drive
5440 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 17th Floor Penthouse With Breathtaking Ocean & Intracoastal Views! Beachfront Pool, Private Beach Access, Fitness Center & Covered Parking! Minutes From The Gardens Mall & The New Downtown / Plenty Of Shopping,
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Palm Beach Shores
15 Units Available
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the
