tequesta
Last updated June 13 2020
215 Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL
284 Village Boulevard
284 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Welcome Home! Don't miss your chance to rent this lovely furnished 2 bed, 2 bath unit with split floorplan, granite countertops, diagonal tile, washer and dryer inside and spacious balcony.
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.
278 Village Blvd
278 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Furnished Short term rental, basic cable/water/wi-fi included. NOT an Annual rental. NOT available for season 2020. SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE APRIL 01, 2020 THROUGH DEC 31, 2020.
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.
141 Pine Hill Trail W
141 Pinehill Trl W, Tequesta, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3142 sqft
Spectacular waterfront home with Ocean Access! Bring your clothes and your boat for season! Paddle Boards and Kayaks available for your enjoyment on the Loxahatchee River! 3 Flat screen TV's with Comcast Blast Package & Roku included! Newly
272 Village Boulevard
272 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building.
475 Tequesta Drive
475 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 475 Tequesta Drive in Tequesta. View photos, descriptions and more!
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.
63 Tall Oaks Circle
63 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1427 sqft
Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms.
325 Beach Road
325 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit.
106 Lighthouse Circle
106 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1776 sqft
A lovely 3 bedroom unit close to shopping and the beach. Basic cable and internet included in a seasonal rental.
242 Village Blvd
242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage.
19536 N Riverside Drive
19536 North Riverside Drive, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Move right in and enjoy this freshly painted clean 3/2/1 Gem, privately located back from the road and next to open grassy preserve areas. SS appliances with brand new dishwasher, plus laundry room washer & dryer with pantry shelving.
266 Village Boulevard
266 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
Welcome to your perfect Jupiter/Tequesta retreat! Featuring the perfect peaceful location right near beaches, restaurants and local shopping.
225 Beach Road
225 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Jupiter Island Building and Gorgeous Pool Area on the Intracoastal. Across the street from the beautiful blue waters with views from the balcony of the Ocean and baby steps to the beach on the deeded access. This is the perfect vacation hideaway.
542 N Cypress Drive
542 Cypress Drive, Tequesta, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4600 sqft
Five thousand Square feet of cozy, relaxed luxury and calm glamour. Please, read Detailed description of it in additional comments if you like, or better come see this home in person.
275 Beach Road
275 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1235 sqft
Views of the Intracooastal waterway. Nicely appointed with tile floors, updated master bath & kitchen. First floor lovely courtyard entry. Enjoy a private path to the beach.
200 Beach Road
200 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
Rented from December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1476 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.
18395 SE Federal Highway
18395 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3377 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.
19950 Beach Road
19950 Beach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy penthouse living in the prestigious Claridge on Jupiter Island! This beautiful 3BD/4.5BA/2CG offers wide water views from every room, spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal.
