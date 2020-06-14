/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 AM
133 Furnished Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1432 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for Annual Rental Starting July 1st 2020, OR for Short term July 1 - Dec. 31, 2020.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5540 N Ocean Drive
5540 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1497 sqft
Beautiful oceanfront 2/2 condo (corner) fully renovated with panoramic southeast to southwest views. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout, impact glass, fully furnished ready for you to move in.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5480 N N Ocean Drive
5480 N Ocean Dr, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy sitting on the patio with amazing views of the ocean and beach from one side and the intercoastal waterway from the other. This two bedroom two bath condo is completely furnished and ready for someone to come and enjoy.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5440 N Ocean Drive
5440 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 17th Floor Penthouse With Breathtaking Ocean & Intracoastal Views! Beachfront Pool, Private Beach Access, Fitness Center & Covered Parking! Minutes From The Gardens Mall & The New Downtown / Plenty Of Shopping,
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
100 Cascade Lane
100 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$1,175
4818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
furnished studio apartment in an 11 unit apartment building located in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores on the southern most tip of Singer Island across the street from the beach. Close to the inlet, marina, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1800 Pinehurst Drive
1800 Pinehurst Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
320 sqft
Location! Location! This is a rare efficiency unit in the heart of West Palm beach. Right off 45th street, close to I95 and close to the 45th street tri-rail station.Also in close proximity to supermarkets, restaurants, and the palm beach outlet.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
120 Tacoma Lane
120 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1793 sqft
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
131 Shore Court
131 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
725 sqft
Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf.
1 of 11
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
101 Doolen Court
101 Doolen Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
55+ Communty with beautiful pool overlooking the Intracoastal in North Palm Beach. This cozy, ,furnished 2/2 condo on second floor has a screened patio with great views of the canal and the Intracoastal. Community laundry on each floor.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Century Village
43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
1 Bd 1.5 Baths plus screened in terrace, 1st Floor, great location, near clubhouse, pool, free basic cable, gym,free transportation ready to move in don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3942 Circle Lake Dr
3942 Circle Lake Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 07/01/20 Little Blue Beach House - Property Id: 291145 Quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood with fenced in backyard. Can be furnished or unfurnished. New AC unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
54 Windsor C
54 Windsor Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
814 sqft
2 beds/1 1/2 bath condo in desirable 55+ century village community. breath taking canal view from your private balcony. Club House with library, gym, tennis courts, and party rooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.
Similar Pages
Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiviera Beach 3 BedroomsRiviera Beach Apartments with Balcony
Riviera Beach Apartments with GarageRiviera Beach Apartments with GymRiviera Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiviera Beach Apartments with ParkingRiviera Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL