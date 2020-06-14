Apartment List
/
FL
/
riviera beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

172 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Riviera Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully upgraded furnished unit at Cote D Azur on Singer Island. Low floor with northern exposure for gorgeous intracoastal and ocean views. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wood cabinetry and has been opened up to the living room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1604 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and intracoastal views with large balcony for outdoor entertaining.Open kitchen, split floor plan, marble floors. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned garage parking. Large heated pool, tennis court, new lobby, new exercise room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1995 Freeport Lane
1995 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1379 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the most desirable community in West Palm Beach. Community offers: tennis court, pool and gym, 24 hour security guard.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5310 N Ocean Drive
5310 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4375 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility,

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5540 N Ocean Drive
5540 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1497 sqft
Beautiful oceanfront 2/2 condo (corner) fully renovated with panoramic southeast to southwest views. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout, impact glass, fully furnished ready for you to move in.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4050 N Ocean Drive
4050 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2224 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE ON LOW FLOOR. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN WITH LARGE BALCONY.LOCATED IN PRIVATE OCEAN HOUSE AT MARTINIQUE.PRIVATE RESTAURANT, 2 TENNIS COURTS, 24 HOUR CONCIERGE AND MANNED GATE.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5440 N Ocean Drive
5440 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 17th Floor Penthouse With Breathtaking Ocean & Intracoastal Views! Beachfront Pool, Private Beach Access, Fitness Center & Covered Parking! Minutes From The Gardens Mall & The New Downtown / Plenty Of Shopping,

1 of 23

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1960 Freeport Ln
1960 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 CONDO IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF MARSH HARBOUR WITH BRAND NEW HARDWOOD VINYL PLANKS. THIS COMMUNITY IS WELL MAINTAINED, BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL, LARGE DECORATED CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS AREA, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5200 N Flagler Dr
5200 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful water views from this 2br/2ba split floorplan condo. End unit location. Upgraded kitchen and baths, new stainless steel refrigerator. Other features include master with walk-in closet and private bath; washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1120 Lake Shore Drive
1120 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Largest Townhome Model in Bay Reach and most desireable Intracoastal community in North Palm Beach. Enjoy the views of Singer Island and waterway marinas while you lounge poolside.

1 of 50

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Square Lake
1 Unit Available
13221 Alton Road
13221 Alton Rd, Palm Beach County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3392 sqft
Brand new home Park B model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with XL walkin closets. laundry room w sink&2 bedroom upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1020 Lake Shore Drive
1020 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful condo is move in ready on the first floor with a garage. Relax at the community pool looking over the intracoastal waterway or workout in the gym. This is a sought out gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
16 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
City Guide for Riviera Beach, FL

"I'll stop, kiss my blues goodbye, breathe until I soar outside my crazy nights, and live the riviera life. I'll stop, thank you for today. I'm sure that by candlelight, I'll be alright and live a riviera life." (-Caro Emerald, “Riviera Life")

Riviera Beach was originally called Oak Lawn by the lawyer who first homesteaded here, but it was changed to Riviera in 1893. Charles Newcomb designed many of the streets and building zones here with the idea that eventually Riviera would be a big tourist destination, like neighboring Palm Beach. This didn't quite pan out the way Newcomb had hoped, but that doesn't mean living here doesn't feel like a vacation! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Riviera Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Riviera Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiviera Beach 3 BedroomsRiviera Beach Apartments with Balcony
Riviera Beach Apartments with GarageRiviera Beach Apartments with GymRiviera Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiviera Beach Apartments with ParkingRiviera Beach Apartments with Pool
Riviera Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerRiviera Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiviera Beach Furnished ApartmentsRiviera Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College