/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
318 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2800 N Ocean Drive
2800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1350 sqft
Premiere Mizner park vicinity, just steps from The Boca Beach Resort. WALK to wonderful restaurants,shopping, museum, cinema, and the beach (1/2mile).
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5550 N Ocean Drive
5550 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1497 sqft
YOU CAN WATCH THE SUNRISE AND SUNSET EVERY DAY FROM YOUR 57 FOOT WRAP AROUND BALCONY ONLY 4 UNITS PER FLOOR.BRIGHT CLEAN AND AIRY.2 BEDROOM 2 BATH, WITH NEW OPEN KITCHEN. A PERFECT HOME FOR A TRULY GREAT VACATION SPOT.UPGRADED FURNITURE.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3411 Sonoma Drive
3411 Sonoma Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1259 sqft
***Credit Score MINIMUM 600, NO CRIMINAL, NO EVICTIONS.***Best Value $$$ for $$$ in Palm Beach County*** ***Beautiful 3BR/ 2.5BA Townhouse ready for immediate move-in.***Man Gated Community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully upgraded furnished unit at Cote D Azur on Singer Island. Low floor with northern exposure for gorgeous intracoastal and ocean views. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wood cabinetry and has been opened up to the living room.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1165 Cabana Road
1165 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
1BR/1BA located steps from the beach on Singer Island.Parking in front of the building.All utilities and amenities are included in rent: electric, water, cable, Internet, swimming pool, barbecue area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1170 Cabana Road
1170 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL AND SHORT TERM, DAILY RATE IS $250 SEASONAL, $120 OFF SEASONAL. Just remodeled into a beautiful, beachy themed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3400 N Ocean Drive
3400 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1526 sqft
Beautiful unobstructed views of the ocean and Intracoastal from this 2/2 condo in Oceantree on Singer Island.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5540 N Ocean Drive
5540 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1497 sqft
Beautiful oceanfront 2/2 condo (corner) fully renovated with panoramic southeast to southwest views. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout, impact glass, fully furnished ready for you to move in.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5440 N Ocean Drive
5440 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 17th Floor Penthouse With Breathtaking Ocean & Intracoastal Views! Beachfront Pool, Private Beach Access, Fitness Center & Covered Parking! Minutes From The Gardens Mall & The New Downtown / Plenty Of Shopping,
1 of 23
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1960 Freeport Ln
1960 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 CONDO IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF MARSH HARBOUR WITH BRAND NEW HARDWOOD VINYL PLANKS. THIS COMMUNITY IS WELL MAINTAINED, BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL, LARGE DECORATED CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS AREA, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
10 Units Available
Palm Beach Shores
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
950 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Similar Pages
Riviera Beach 1 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 BedroomsRiviera Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiviera Beach 3 BedroomsRiviera Beach Apartments with Balcony
Riviera Beach Apartments with GarageRiviera Beach Apartments with GymRiviera Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiviera Beach Apartments with ParkingRiviera Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL