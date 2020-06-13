142 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL📍
1 of 36
1 of 33
1 of 12
1 of 39
1 of 28
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 33
1 of 24
1 of 42
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 51
1 of 27
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 41
1 of 31
1 of 13
1 of 36
Jupiter is most well known for being the location of the Roger Dean Stadium, the sports arena that hosts the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Only authentic baseball fans know the Miami Marlins train there too. If you love baseball and being close to the beach, this is the city for you. With a population of over 56,000, it is just big enough to have everything you need to work and live without interruption and just small enough to avoid the annoying big-city atmosphere. Being on the beach helps the city maintain a laid-back feeling. There are plenty of things to do in Jupiter besides boating, fishing, camping and swimming in a pretty inlet like the one in DuBois Park. They include visiting the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There is a growing interest in developing eco-tourism, which encourages visitors to come but not actually touch anything. There is a growing scientific research industry propelled by companies like the Max Planck Florida Institute. So you get an unusual mix of sand and molecules in this small city. It used to be that Jupiter was only on peoples lips during baseball spring training season, but thats not true anymore.
The residential community in Jupiter is a mixed bag of high priced homes and condominiums to lower priced properties and rentals. One of the driving forces behind the value of both single-family residences and property rentals is whether they are on the beach. There is a direct correlation between the proximity to the beach and the price of the property. Back away from the beach and find falling prices in some, though not all, neighborhoods.
Finding places to rent in Jupiter is one thing. Finding decent properties for rent is another. The increasing interest in this small city is causing low availability of properties of all kinds. If you're planning on moving to Jupiter, you would be wise to plan way ahead and start looking as early as possible. Shopping around will pay off. Even if you cant find a rental right on the beach, take heart. Many of the neighborhoods are within walking distance of the beach, which is more than most people can say in the U.S.
The neighborhoods line Ocean Boulevard and then go inward towards the west. There is lots of green space and waterways in Jupiter, which is kind of like a consolation prize when you cant afford to live right on the beach. Before attempting to rent, accumulate your life history and get ready to pay an application fee and other fees the apartment owners and rental management companies have invented. You need your income history, proof you actually have a job (a rarity in todays economy), and the ability to convince a landlord the credit history blemishes were just minor skirmishes with creditors. ("What bankruptcy? I dont remember a bankruptcy.")
Like most cities, there are multiple neighborhoods in Jupiter. Unsurprisingly, property rental prices are strongly influenced by how close the building is to the beach.
The Bluffs:Just one tiny block from the beach, the neighborhood is a treasure trove of single family homes, condominiums and town homes. You can find a house to rent and then take advantage of Jupiters dog friendly beach if you have a dog, of course. Being so close to the beach, the rents are on the upside of reasonable. $$$$
Eastview Manor:There are some older homes in the Eastview Manor neighborhood and surrounding community. As a result, there are places to rent that are quite affordable, and especially compared to the rest of Jupiter. It is very wallet-friendly, so be sure to act quickly if you find something you like here. $$
Rood and Beeline Highway:The newer homes in this area are separated from the rest of the city, in an interesting twist of plotting. The high priced neighborhood is mostly owner occupied, so finding a house to rent is easier than finding an apartment to rent. $$$$
Heights of Jupiter:The Heights of Jupiter (doesnt that sound impressive?) has many updated properties for rent and is only a few blocks from the wealthier neighborhood of Abacoa. You can walk to the baseball training center and many of the area parks. The places for rent are reasonably priced. $$
Indian Creek:There are lots of house rentals and apartments in the Indian Creek area. You can rent a 2-bedroom house with a pool and save the walk to the beach or find a nice apartment with many luxuries. The apartments are higher priced than in some neighborhoods, but you get plenty of square footage. $$$
Abacoa:This is one of the newest neighborhoods in Jupiter. It is a family-friendly, mixed land use, master planned community. It is only 10 minutes from the beach, and each home is different. House rentals are quite expensive, but you get to use the pool, clubhouse and fitness center. There are apartment buildings, but they are also fairly expensive, especially if you want to rent a two or three bedroom unit. $$$$
Florida Turnpike and SE Bridge Road:A neighborhood to the east of the Florida Turnpike and south of SE Bridge Road is an upscale area with expensive homes and apartments. One corner touches an inlet of the North Fork Loxahatchee River, and there is a finger of land that extends east towards the SE Federal Highway. It is not a densely populated area because, lets face it, wealthy people like to have big lots. They can afford to indulge their every whim. $$$$$
Loxahatchee River Road: The neighborhood that includes Eagles Nest and Shorewood is on the Loxahatchee River. Called Tequesta, there are many older homes built before 1969, which is typical of river properties. There is a low vacancy rate for houses and apartments for rent because everyone wants a view. Go ahead and admit it youd like a view too. The housing prices are not as high as some of the newer neighborhoods, but the average rental rates are not for people on a tight budget. $$$
One of the advantages of living in Jupiter is definitely the weather, if you like lots of sunny days and balmy breezes. The average yearly temperature is a balmy 74 degrees Fahrenheit.There is still a big emphasis on the beach and recreation. The Riverwalk is a master planned recreational corridor that runs along the eastern shoreline of the Intracoastal Waterway. Riverwalk gives people access to marinas, waterfront parks, protected natural lands, and neighborhoods. Juno Beach is a favorite and protected nesting place of the rare loggerhead turtles. Remember the rule: No touching allowed. The lifestyle of this city with the classical name is generally described as easygoing. There are many inlets, waterways, parks, hiking trails and so on. Most people commute, which is not surprising. Unless you are a beach bum hanging out at the hotdog stand, you have to work for a living at a real job. Jupiter has those real jobs, that is, and so that makes living here even nicer.
June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Jupiter rents increased over the past month
Jupiter rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Miami Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jupiter, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
- West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
- Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter
As rents have increased marginally in Jupiter, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
- Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Jupiter.
- While Jupiter's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.