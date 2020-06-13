142 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

An Ocean Away

Like most cities, there are multiple neighborhoods in Jupiter. Unsurprisingly, property rental prices are strongly influenced by how close the building is to the beach.

The Bluffs:Just one tiny block from the beach, the neighborhood is a treasure trove of single family homes, condominiums and town homes. You can find a house to rent and then take advantage of Jupiters dog friendly beach if you have a dog, of course. Being so close to the beach, the rents are on the upside of reasonable. $$$$

Eastview Manor:There are some older homes in the Eastview Manor neighborhood and surrounding community. As a result, there are places to rent that are quite affordable, and especially compared to the rest of Jupiter. It is very wallet-friendly, so be sure to act quickly if you find something you like here. $$

Rood and Beeline Highway:The newer homes in this area are separated from the rest of the city, in an interesting twist of plotting. The high priced neighborhood is mostly owner occupied, so finding a house to rent is easier than finding an apartment to rent. $$$$

Heights of Jupiter:The Heights of Jupiter (doesnt that sound impressive?) has many updated properties for rent and is only a few blocks from the wealthier neighborhood of Abacoa. You can walk to the baseball training center and many of the area parks. The places for rent are reasonably priced. $$

Indian Creek:There are lots of house rentals and apartments in the Indian Creek area. You can rent a 2-bedroom house with a pool and save the walk to the beach or find a nice apartment with many luxuries. The apartments are higher priced than in some neighborhoods, but you get plenty of square footage. $$$

Abacoa:This is one of the newest neighborhoods in Jupiter. It is a family-friendly, mixed land use, master planned community. It is only 10 minutes from the beach, and each home is different. House rentals are quite expensive, but you get to use the pool, clubhouse and fitness center. There are apartment buildings, but they are also fairly expensive, especially if you want to rent a two or three bedroom unit. $$$$

Florida Turnpike and SE Bridge Road:A neighborhood to the east of the Florida Turnpike and south of SE Bridge Road is an upscale area with expensive homes and apartments. One corner touches an inlet of the North Fork Loxahatchee River, and there is a finger of land that extends east towards the SE Federal Highway. It is not a densely populated area because, lets face it, wealthy people like to have big lots. They can afford to indulge their every whim. $$$$$

Loxahatchee River Road: The neighborhood that includes Eagles Nest and Shorewood is on the Loxahatchee River. Called Tequesta, there are many older homes built before 1969, which is typical of river properties. There is a low vacancy rate for houses and apartments for rent because everyone wants a view. Go ahead and admit it youd like a view too. The housing prices are not as high as some of the newer neighborhoods, but the average rental rates are not for people on a tight budget. $$$