Apartment List
/
FL
/
jupiter
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Jupiter, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$971
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Vintage
83 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Heights of Jupiter
1 Unit Available
6262 Adams St
6262 Adams Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1596 sqft
Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,600
504 sqft
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101 Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1476 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jupiter Village
1 Unit Available
204 Palmetto Court W
204 Palmetto Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
994 sqft
NICE UNFURNISHED UNIT TILE FLOORS. PATIO OFF LIVING AREA WITH TILED FLOORING AND STORAGE. BACKYARD HAS A LARGE DECK TO ENJOY OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jupiter Yacht Club
1 Unit Available
500 S Us Highway 1
500 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3057 sqft
The pictures say it all. This meticulously maintained 3 Bed/3 Bath (3000 sq ft +) Condo, was the Model Unit for the 500 Bldg.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
717 Us-1
717 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful modern, clean and comfortable condo has a king sized bed in master, queen in guest room. TV in guest room and Living Room. Screened in patio looking onto the green, with short walk to lovely community pool.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting January 2021. Seasonal Rental just a short stroll to Jupiter Beach. Fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
141 Carina Dr
141 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
2916 sqft
Unique 4 bedroom/3 full bath home has impact glass, high ceilings (double coffered w/crown), plantation shutters throughout, tankless water heater.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martinique
1 Unit Available
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
863 University Boulevard
863 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1382 sqft
*Luxury apartment in Jupiter*Gym* - Property Id: 274907 Luxury apartment in the heart of Jupiter! Beautiful clubhouse with billiards, computer room, resort-style pool, fitness center,party room, TVs, dog park and car wash.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300 N A1a,
300 N A1a, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
Available for the 2020 off-season; April-Dec only, 181 day minimum. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the seaside community of Ocean Parks.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Botanica
1 Unit Available
285 E Bay Cedar Circle
285 East Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2042 sqft
This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
189 Moccasin Trail N
189 Moccasin Trail North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1188 sqft
Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of amenities.

Median Rent in Jupiter

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Jupiter is $1,278, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,609.
Studio
$1,107
1 Bed
$1,278
2 Beds
$1,609
3+ Beds
$2,227
City GuideJupiter
Jupiter got its name as a result of several mapmaker errors. In odd twists of fate, it went from Hobe to Jove to Jupiter. Now it is the nesting place for transplanted Northerners, who are often referred to as "snowbirds."

Jupiter is most well known for being the location of the Roger Dean Stadium, the sports arena that hosts the St. Louis Cardinals spring training. Only authentic baseball fans know the Miami Marlins train there too. If you love baseball and being close to the beach, this is the city for you. With a population of over 56,000, it is just big enough to have everything you need to work and live without interruption and just small enough to avoid the annoying big-city atmosphere. Being on the beach helps the city maintain a laid-back feeling. There are plenty of things to do in Jupiter besides boating, fishing, camping and swimming in a pretty inlet like the one in DuBois Park. They include visiting the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. There is a growing interest in developing eco-tourism, which encourages visitors to come but not actually touch anything. There is a growing scientific research industry propelled by companies like the Max Planck Florida Institute. So you get an unusual mix of sand and molecules in this small city. It used to be that Jupiter was only on peoples lips during baseball spring training season, but thats not true anymore.

Beach or Not?

The residential community in Jupiter is a mixed bag of high priced homes and condominiums to lower priced properties and rentals. One of the driving forces behind the value of both single-family residences and property rentals is whether they are on the beach. There is a direct correlation between the proximity to the beach and the price of the property. Back away from the beach and find falling prices in some, though not all, neighborhoods.

Finding places to rent in Jupiter is one thing. Finding decent properties for rent is another. The increasing interest in this small city is causing low availability of properties of all kinds. If you're planning on moving to Jupiter, you would be wise to plan way ahead and start looking as early as possible. Shopping around will pay off. Even if you cant find a rental right on the beach, take heart. Many of the neighborhoods are within walking distance of the beach, which is more than most people can say in the U.S.

The neighborhoods line Ocean Boulevard and then go inward towards the west. There is lots of green space and waterways in Jupiter, which is kind of like a consolation prize when you cant afford to live right on the beach. Before attempting to rent, accumulate your life history and get ready to pay an application fee and other fees the apartment owners and rental management companies have invented. You need your income history, proof you actually have a job (a rarity in todays economy), and the ability to convince a landlord the credit history blemishes were just minor skirmishes with creditors. ("What bankruptcy? I dont remember a bankruptcy.")

An Ocean Away

Like most cities, there are multiple neighborhoods in Jupiter. Unsurprisingly, property rental prices are strongly influenced by how close the building is to the beach.

The Bluffs:Just one tiny block from the beach, the neighborhood is a treasure trove of single family homes, condominiums and town homes. You can find a house to rent and then take advantage of Jupiters dog friendly beach if you have a dog, of course. Being so close to the beach, the rents are on the upside of reasonable. $$$$

Eastview Manor:There are some older homes in the Eastview Manor neighborhood and surrounding community. As a result, there are places to rent that are quite affordable, and especially compared to the rest of Jupiter. It is very wallet-friendly, so be sure to act quickly if you find something you like here. $$

Rood and Beeline Highway:The newer homes in this area are separated from the rest of the city, in an interesting twist of plotting. The high priced neighborhood is mostly owner occupied, so finding a house to rent is easier than finding an apartment to rent. $$$$

Heights of Jupiter:The Heights of Jupiter (doesnt that sound impressive?) has many updated properties for rent and is only a few blocks from the wealthier neighborhood of Abacoa. You can walk to the baseball training center and many of the area parks. The places for rent are reasonably priced. $$

Indian Creek:There are lots of house rentals and apartments in the Indian Creek area. You can rent a 2-bedroom house with a pool and save the walk to the beach or find a nice apartment with many luxuries. The apartments are higher priced than in some neighborhoods, but you get plenty of square footage. $$$

Abacoa:This is one of the newest neighborhoods in Jupiter. It is a family-friendly, mixed land use, master planned community. It is only 10 minutes from the beach, and each home is different. House rentals are quite expensive, but you get to use the pool, clubhouse and fitness center. There are apartment buildings, but they are also fairly expensive, especially if you want to rent a two or three bedroom unit. $$$$

Florida Turnpike and SE Bridge Road:A neighborhood to the east of the Florida Turnpike and south of SE Bridge Road is an upscale area with expensive homes and apartments. One corner touches an inlet of the North Fork Loxahatchee River, and there is a finger of land that extends east towards the SE Federal Highway. It is not a densely populated area because, lets face it, wealthy people like to have big lots. They can afford to indulge their every whim. $$$$$

Loxahatchee River Road: The neighborhood that includes Eagles Nest and Shorewood is on the Loxahatchee River. Called Tequesta, there are many older homes built before 1969, which is typical of river properties. There is a low vacancy rate for houses and apartments for rent because everyone wants a view. Go ahead and admit it youd like a view too. The housing prices are not as high as some of the newer neighborhoods, but the average rental rates are not for people on a tight budget. $$$

Summertime and the Living is Quite Easy

One of the advantages of living in Jupiter is definitely the weather, if you like lots of sunny days and balmy breezes. The average yearly temperature is a balmy 74 degrees Fahrenheit.There is still a big emphasis on the beach and recreation. The Riverwalk is a master planned recreational corridor that runs along the eastern shoreline of the Intracoastal Waterway. Riverwalk gives people access to marinas, waterfront parks, protected natural lands, and neighborhoods. Juno Beach is a favorite and protected nesting place of the rare loggerhead turtles. Remember the rule: No touching allowed. The lifestyle of this city with the classical name is generally described as easygoing. There are many inlets, waterways, parks, hiking trails and so on. Most people commute, which is not surprising. Unless you are a beach bum hanging out at the hotdog stand, you have to work for a living at a real job. Jupiter has those real jobs, that is, and so that makes living here even nicer.

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jupiter Rent Report. Jupiter rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jupiter rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jupiter rents increased over the past month

Jupiter rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jupiter stand at $1,278 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,609 for a two-bedroom. Jupiter's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Jupiter, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jupiter

    As rents have increased marginally in Jupiter, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jupiter is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Jupiter's median two-bedroom rent of $1,609 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Jupiter.
    • While Jupiter's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jupiter than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Jupiter is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Jupiter?
    In Jupiter, the median rent is $1,107 for a studio, $1,278 for a 1-bedroom, $1,609 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,227 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jupiter, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Jupiter?
    Some of the colleges located in the Jupiter area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Everglades University, and Florida Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Jupiter?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jupiter from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Plantation, and Coral Springs.

    Similar Pages

    Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
    Jupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Parking
    Jupiter Pet Friendly Places