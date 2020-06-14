/
1 bedroom apartments
116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL
23 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
1141 Blue Heron Boulevard
1141 East Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
560 sqft
1 bedroom - 1 bathroom apartment on Singer Island for rent. Few steps walking distance to the beach, Ocean mall, Public Supermarket, PNC bank and Bank Of America ATM, park and many other beach activities.
1 Unit Available
3039 Avenue J
3039 Avenue J, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Great location for this 1/1. Spacious and ready for move in.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1165 Cabana Road
1165 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
1BR/1BA located steps from the beach on Singer Island.Parking in front of the building.All utilities and amenities are included in rent: electric, water, cable, Internet, swimming pool, barbecue area.
1 Unit Available
3600 N Ocean Drive
3600 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
620 sqft
Beautifully remodeled with OCEAN VIEWS from your living room and kitchen!! With a private gate to the beach, your feet will be in the sand in minutes! The open kitchen has new dark wood cabinets, granite counters and new SS appliances.
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Palm Beach Shores
15 Units Available
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
North Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
4500 N Flagler Drive
4500 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY W/INTRACOASTAL VIEWS, COMMUNITY POOL, CABLE & WATER INCLUDED!
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
720 sqft
INTRACOASTAL VIEWS,UPGRADED ISLAND KITCHEN W/GRANITE& STAINLESS STEEL APPL, WOOD CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS WATER INCL, BOAT SLIPS AVAIL BY OWNERS.
1 Unit Available
125 Shore Court
125 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
Remodeled first floor condo just off the intracoastal in the heart of North Palm Beach.
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
414 51st Street
414 51st Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
560 sqft
Location, location, location 1 bedroom 1 bathroom updated duplex apartment. Open modern kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded bathroom, tile floors throughout. This unit won't last.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1800 Pinehurst Drive
1800 Pinehurst Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
320 sqft
Location! Location! This is a rare efficiency unit in the heart of West Palm beach. Right off 45th street, close to I95 and close to the 45th street tri-rail station.Also in close proximity to supermarkets, restaurants, and the palm beach outlet.
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
504 1/2 50th Street
504 1/2 50th St, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
803 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom/one bath cottage. Freshly painted, new a/c's, new stackable washer/dryer in unit, impact windows & doors, renovated kitchen. Paver patio in backyard to be completed by September.
1 Unit Available
131 Shore Court
131 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
725 sqft
Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf.
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Mirasol
31 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
715 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
28 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
32 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
