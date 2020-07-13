/
pet friendly apartments
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
NO DOGS, OTHER PETS ALLOWED. Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
10 Units Available
Palm Beach Shores
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Northwood Hills
4011 Windsor Avenue
4011 Windsor Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1736 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Homes features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathroom, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
121 Hidden Hollow Drive
121 Hidden Hollow Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1859 sqft
FURNISHED COURTYARD STYLE 3BED/3BATH PRIVATE CORNER LOT INTERIOR CANAL WATER- POOL W/PAVERS, PERGO, CORIAN , PANTRY, VAULTED CEILINGS, WALK-IN CLOSET.GREAT RENTAL IN GATED COMMUNITY.2 PETS ALLOWED ...
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
3213 32nd Way
3213 32nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1236 sqft
3213 32nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. LAKE VIEW.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6643 66th Way
6643 66th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1236 sqft
6643 66th Way Apt #A, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
3417 34th Way
3417 34th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
3417 34th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
3822 38th Way
3822 38th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1236 sqft
3822 38th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
915 9th Way
915 9th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
915 9th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Kelsey City
210 E Ilex Drive
210 East Ilex Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Charming 2/1 single family home now available in charming neighborhood in Lake Park for annual rent only. Large fenced in back yard, No HOA and pets OK. House is also for SALE and tenant must allow showings with notice to tenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Kelsey City
836 Evergreen Drive
836 Evergreen Drive, Lake Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Very nice 4/2 single family home available in Lake Park. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping/dining and only 10 min to the beach.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1802 18th Way
1802 18th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1236 sqft
1802 18th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
131 Shore Court
131 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
725 sqft
Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
7416 74th Way
7416 74th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
7416 74th Way, HERITAGE VILLAGE, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
4220 42nd Way
4220 42nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
4220 42nd Way, SANDALWOOD LAKES, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
5024 Palmbrooke Circle
5024 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1039 sqft
5024 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6606 66th Way
6606 66th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1236 sqft
West Palm Townhouse w/ 2 Master Suites!! - You won’t want to miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse providing 1236 sq. feet of comfortable living space, located in the quiet Village of Sandalwood Lakes South.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
19 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
$
6 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
23 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,063
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
