Last updated July 13 2020

291 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riviera Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2800 N Ocean Drive
2800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1219 sqft
Premiere Mizner park vicinity, just steps from The Boca Beach Resort. WALK to wonderful restaurants,shopping, museum, cinema, and the beach (1/2mile).

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Heights
1259 W 37th Court
1259 West 37th Court, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
780 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment w/ tiled floors throughout. Central a/c & heat, washer/dryer hookups & so much more! Call TODAY for a showing!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Heights
1660 W 26th Street
1660 West 26th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
725 sqft
CONCRETE BLOCK HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH LARGE YARD, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE OVEN, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TILED THROUGH OUT

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2700 N Ocean Drive
2700 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
2030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Extraordinary Residence with an Elegant Flair. Exquisite Designer Details through-out: Coffered Ceilings & Custom Moldings, LED Recessed Lighting, Custom Built-in Flat Screen Creations and Stunning Bar & Wine Cabinet.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

1 of 15

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Park Manor
330 W 22nd Court S
330 West 22nd Court, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
This quaint three bedroom single family home features neutral tile throughout, washer and dryer hook-up, kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinets, new central AC system, new paint, tons of natural light and a large, fully fenced in and private back

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1165 Cabana Road
1165 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
1BR/1BA located steps from the beach on Singer Island.Parking in front of the building.All utilities and amenities are included in rent: electric, water, cable, Internet, swimming pool, barbecue area.

1 of 21

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Woodbine
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1579 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhouse!!!! Your new home has new paint, an attached garage and covered front porch. Upon entry your high ceilings bring the light throughout. The kitchen features espresso cabinets and all SS appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1070 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
Attention First Floor lovers -new on market - light and bright 2/2 right on the water with 35' dock space available. Parking space is right in front of unit too for convenience. Neat and clean with updated bathrooms, countertops and vanities.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5420 N Ocean Drive
5420 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1223 sqft
Five-star condo NOW available for OFF-SEASON rental from 4/1 - 10/31/20. ENJOY outstanding direct panoramic ocean views from all rooms, wrap-around balconies with DUAL ICW and ocean views from north balcony.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Heights
2840 S A Avenue S
2840 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3108 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 3 bedroom apartment , close to Walmart, restaurants, etc..., 10 minutes from the Beach and right on a bus route. We accept Adopt-a-Family, or other forms of housing assistance

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4050 N Ocean Drive
4050 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2224 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE ON LOW FLOOR. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN WITH LARGE BALCONY.LOCATED IN PRIVATE OCEAN HOUSE AT MARTINIQUE.PRIVATE RESTAURANT, 2 TENNIS COURTS, 24 HOUR CONCIERGE AND MANNED GATE.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5440 N Ocean Drive
5440 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 17th Floor Penthouse With Breathtaking Ocean & Intracoastal Views! Beachfront Pool, Private Beach Access, Fitness Center & Covered Parking! Minutes From The Gardens Mall & The New Downtown / Plenty Of Shopping,
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
City Guide for Riviera Beach, FL

"I'll stop, kiss my blues goodbye, breathe until I soar outside my crazy nights, and live the riviera life. I'll stop, thank you for today. I'm sure that by candlelight, I'll be alright and live a riviera life." (-Caro Emerald, “Riviera Life")

Riviera Beach was originally called Oak Lawn by the lawyer who first homesteaded here, but it was changed to Riviera in 1893. Charles Newcomb designed many of the streets and building zones here with the idea that eventually Riviera would be a big tourist destination, like neighboring Palm Beach. This didn't quite pan out the way Newcomb had hoped, but that doesn't mean living here doesn't feel like a vacation! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riviera Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riviera Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

