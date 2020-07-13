Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly business center cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground

Welcome home to The Abbey at Northlake Apartment Homes - Ask about our Multi-Million Dollar Renovations!



Located just minutes from downtown West Palm Beach, The Abbey at Northlake offers the peace & tranquility of the finest in apartment living. Our modern floor plans are situated around a beautiful 5-acre lake & greenery of well-manicured lawns. Our convenient location near major highways, City Place, and The Gardens Mall- one of South Florida's premier upscale shopping destinations, will allow you to enjoy an apartment experience unmatched in today's market.



You'll enjoy your newly-redeveloped apartment home comforts, such as your gourmet kitchen with granite-style countertops, custom cabinetry, energy-efficient stainless appliances, designer two-tone paint, relaxing patios or balconies, designer hard wood floors, and much more! Check out our brand new Resident Clubhouse & Business Center with free Wi-Fi. Don't miss our state-of-the art fitness center, or head outdoors and enjoy our 2 sparkling pools or take a jog on our lakeside running & biking trail.



With all the peace and tranquility you'll find, you won't believe how convenient you are to I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and everything that West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas have to offer.



Your peaceful, waterside community will give you the warm feeling of southern hospitality with all the conveniences of the city. Life . . . The Way It Was Meant To Be!