Riviera Beach, FL
Abbey at Northlake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Abbey at Northlake

2304 N Congress Ave · (561) 567-0281
Location

2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2513 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2211 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2007 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 1909 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 786 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3303 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2603 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbey at Northlake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to The Abbey at Northlake Apartment Homes - Ask about our Multi-Million Dollar Renovations!\n\nLocated just minutes from downtown West Palm Beach, The Abbey at Northlake offers the peace & tranquility of the finest in apartment living. Our modern floor plans are situated around a beautiful 5-acre lake & greenery of well-manicured lawns. Our convenient location near major highways, City Place, and The Gardens Mall- one of South Florida's premier upscale shopping destinations, will allow you to enjoy an apartment experience unmatched in today's market.\n\nYou'll enjoy your newly-redeveloped apartment home comforts, such as your gourmet kitchen with granite-style countertops, custom cabinetry, energy-efficient stainless appliances, designer two-tone paint, relaxing patios or balconies, designer hard wood floors, and much more! Check out our brand new Resident Clubhouse & Business Center with free Wi-Fi. Don't miss our state-of-the art fitness center, or head outdoors and enjoy our 2 sparkling pools or take a jog on our lakeside running & biking trail.\n\nWith all the peace and tranquility you'll find, you won't believe how convenient you are to I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and everything that West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas have to offer.\n\nYour peaceful, waterside community will give you the warm feeling of southern hospitality with all the conveniences of the city. Life . . . The Way It Was Meant To Be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $500 refundable or $125 non refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbey at Northlake have any available units?
Abbey at Northlake has 25 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abbey at Northlake have?
Some of Abbey at Northlake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbey at Northlake currently offering any rent specials?
Abbey at Northlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbey at Northlake pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbey at Northlake is pet friendly.
Does Abbey at Northlake offer parking?
Yes, Abbey at Northlake offers parking.
Does Abbey at Northlake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Abbey at Northlake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbey at Northlake have a pool?
Yes, Abbey at Northlake has a pool.
Does Abbey at Northlake have accessible units?
No, Abbey at Northlake does not have accessible units.
Does Abbey at Northlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbey at Northlake has units with dishwashers.
Does Abbey at Northlake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Abbey at Northlake has units with air conditioning.
