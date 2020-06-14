Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL with garage

Riviera Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1604 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and intracoastal views with large balcony for outdoor entertaining.Open kitchen, split floor plan, marble floors. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned garage parking. Large heated pool, tennis court, new lobby, new exercise room.

1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN

Woodbine
1 Unit Available
3031 Casa Rio Court
3031 Casa Rio Court, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1468 sqft
Presenting a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in the coveted and gated community of Woodbine as you enter this life tested 1468 sqft floorplan you will be greeted with natural lighting through the large living room windows.

1 Unit Available
1995 Freeport Lane
1995 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1379 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the most desirable community in West Palm Beach. Community offers: tennis court, pool and gym, 24 hour security guard.

1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.

1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.

1 Unit Available
3249 Scarletta Drive
3249 Scarletta Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs.

1 Unit Available
5310 N Ocean Drive
5310 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4375 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility,

Woodbine
1 Unit Available
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1579 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhouse!!!! Your new home has new paint, an attached garage and covered front porch. Upon entry your high ceilings bring the light throughout. The kitchen features espresso cabinets and all SS appliances.

Woodbine
1 Unit Available
4006 Dorado Drive
4006 Dorado Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1461 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful CBS home offers a large open floor plan with updated Kitchen and bathrooms! Featuring stainless steal app.

1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.

1 Unit Available
5420 N Ocean Drive
5420 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1223 sqft
Five-star condo NOW available for OFF-SEASON rental from 4/1 - 10/31/20. ENJOY outstanding direct panoramic ocean views from all rooms, wrap-around balconies with DUAL ICW and ocean views from north balcony.

1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified

$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

Square Lake
1 Unit Available
13644 dumont rd
13644 Dumont Rd, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2847 sqft
Massive New Alton 4BR in Palm Beach Gardens - Property Id: 287948 Beautiful Park B model home. Tiles in main area, wood stairs and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bdrm, full bath&florida room connecting garage. Master suite upstairs.

Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.

1 Unit Available
4961 Palmbrooke Circle
4961 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
4961 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Northwood Hills
1 Unit Available
4011 Windsor Avenue
4011 Windsor Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1736 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Homes features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathroom, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

1 Unit Available
4599 Palmbrooke Circle
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.

Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.

Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
212 Linda Lane
212 Linda Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2051 sqft
Custom designed pool home w/10 ft ceilings+ 8 ft doors. High end finishings inside & out. 2,000+ LSF w/poolside lanai + 2 car garage. 3 BR's with good bedding & furnishings PLUS a den/office + 2.5 BA's. Italian sand colored porcelain tiles.

Square Lake
1 Unit Available
13221 Alton Road
13221 Alton Rd, Palm Beach County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3392 sqft
Brand new home Park B model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with XL walkin closets. laundry room w sink&2 bedroom upstairs.
City Guide for Riviera Beach, FL

"I'll stop, kiss my blues goodbye, breathe until I soar outside my crazy nights, and live the riviera life. I'll stop, thank you for today. I'm sure that by candlelight, I'll be alright and live a riviera life." (-Caro Emerald, “Riviera Life")

Riviera Beach was originally called Oak Lawn by the lawyer who first homesteaded here, but it was changed to Riviera in 1893. Charles Newcomb designed many of the streets and building zones here with the idea that eventually Riviera would be a big tourist destination, like neighboring Palm Beach. This didn't quite pan out the way Newcomb had hoped, but that doesn't mean living here doesn't feel like a vacation! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Riviera Beach, FL

Riviera Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

