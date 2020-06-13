Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Riviera Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
23 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1342 West 37th Street
1342 Ac Evans St, Riviera Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1561 sqft
1342 West 37th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33404 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3249 Scarletta Drive
3249 Scarletta Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5310 N Ocean Drive
5310 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4375 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility,
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Palm Beach Shores
15 Units Available
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
905 Laurel Drive
905 Laurel Drive, Lake Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
5 bedroom home/ Pet Friendly - Property Id: 51685 Renovated 5 bedroom home in Lake Park. Tile throughout. Fully fenced yard on corner lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51685 Property Id 51685 (RLNE5722527)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Square Lake
1 Unit Available
13644 dumont rd
13644 Dumont Rd, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3052 sqft
Massive New Alton 4BR in Palm Beach Gardens - Property Id: 287948 Beautiful Park B model home. Tiles in main area, wood stairs and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bdrm, full bath&florida room connecting garage. Master suite upstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
4220 42nd Way
4220 42nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
4220 42nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
4961 Palmbrooke Circle
4961 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
4961 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
7416 74th Way
7416 74th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1236 sqft
7416 74th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwood Hills
1 Unit Available
4011 Windsor Avenue
4011 Windsor Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1736 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Homes features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathroom, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
3417 34th Way
3417 34th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
A gorgeous waterfront and fully remodeled 2 bed, 2.5 bath unit ready for new owners. Tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs laundry with newer washer and dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
836 Evergreen Drive
836 Evergreen Drive, Lake Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Very nice 4/2 single family home available in Lake Park. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping/dining and only 10 min to the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Lake Shore Drive
1105 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
1105 Lake Shore Drive Apt #104, Lake Park, FL 33403 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
6643 66th Way
6643 66th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1236 sqft
6643 66th Way Apt #A, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
3213 32nd Way
3213 32nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1236 sqft
3213 32nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. LAKE VIEW.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
915 9th Way
915 9th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
915 9th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
City Guide for Riviera Beach, FL

"I'll stop, kiss my blues goodbye, breathe until I soar outside my crazy nights, and live the riviera life. I'll stop, thank you for today. I'm sure that by candlelight, I'll be alright and live a riviera life." (-Caro Emerald, “Riviera Life")

Riviera Beach was originally called Oak Lawn by the lawyer who first homesteaded here, but it was changed to Riviera in 1893. Charles Newcomb designed many of the streets and building zones here with the idea that eventually Riviera would be a big tourist destination, like neighboring Palm Beach. This didn't quite pan out the way Newcomb had hoped, but that doesn't mean living here doesn't feel like a vacation! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Riviera Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Riviera Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

