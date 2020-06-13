129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL
1 of 19
1 of 49
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 52
1 of 59
1 of 65
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 4
"I'll stop, kiss my blues goodbye, breathe until I soar outside my crazy nights, and live the riviera life. I'll stop, thank you for today. I'm sure that by candlelight, I'll be alright and live a riviera life." (-Caro Emerald, “Riviera Life")
Riviera Beach was originally called Oak Lawn by the lawyer who first homesteaded here, but it was changed to Riviera in 1893. Charles Newcomb designed many of the streets and building zones here with the idea that eventually Riviera would be a big tourist destination, like neighboring Palm Beach. This didn't quite pan out the way Newcomb had hoped, but that doesn't mean living here doesn't feel like a vacation! See more
Finding an apartment in Riviera Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.