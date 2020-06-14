Apartment List
FL
/
riviera beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
97 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riviera Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1560 sqft
WOW 1ST FLOOR, END UNIT ON THE MARINA WITH 3 BEDROOMS, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,UPGRADED FURNITURE IMMACULATE. BRIGHT AND AIRY.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
4599 Palmbrooke Circle
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
426 51st Street
426 51st Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1230 sqft
This adorable 3/2 1945 Cottage home, nick named the ''Hansel and Gretal House'' boasts beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding and a chicago brick driveway.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Mangonia Park
1 Unit Available
800 W TIFFANY DRIVE #3
800 Tiffany Drive West, Mangonia Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Nice Townhome Available Now! Wood Floors, More! - ~~WELCOME TO CATELEYA SHORES! ~~ TOWNHOUSE: Spacious 2 bedroom , 1 Bath MUST SEE: CLEAN AND MODERN! WOOD FLOORS ,SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSETS, WHITE KITCHEN, MUST SEE! GOOD PRICE!! WON'T

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
413 45th Street
413 45th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1587 sqft
CHARMING RENTAL IN HISTORIC OLD NORTHWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD OF WEST PALM BEACH. Close to Downtown, Rybovich Mega Yacht Marina, Hospitals and Palm Beach Island. Updated plumbing and electric, Hurricane Impact Windows and Doors. Fenced, private yard.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
28 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown West Palm Beach
9 Units Available
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Longwood Street
1212 Longwood Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2794 sqft
This is a very special property will be available soon! 20 ft living room with fireplace. Great space to display your art and furniture. Room enough for a grand piano. Large dining room for entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
3520 Whitehall Drive
3520 Whitehall Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 1st floor condo in great location, just minutes from The Palm Beach Outlets. 2 bed/2 bath with extra bonus space that would make a great office/kids playroom. Walk in closet, large living/dining area with great water views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1907 Parker Avenue
1907 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
676 sqft
This beautiful Key West style bungalow located in the heart of the historic district in downtown West Palm Beach. The property is just a few minutes walk to the Grandview Public Market, Howard Park,City Place, and 5 minute drive to Palm Beach Island.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.
City Guide for Riviera Beach, FL

"I'll stop, kiss my blues goodbye, breathe until I soar outside my crazy nights, and live the riviera life. I'll stop, thank you for today. I'm sure that by candlelight, I'll be alright and live a riviera life." (-Caro Emerald, “Riviera Life")

Riviera Beach was originally called Oak Lawn by the lawyer who first homesteaded here, but it was changed to Riviera in 1893. Charles Newcomb designed many of the streets and building zones here with the idea that eventually Riviera would be a big tourist destination, like neighboring Palm Beach. This didn't quite pan out the way Newcomb had hoped, but that doesn't mean living here doesn't feel like a vacation! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Riviera Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riviera Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

