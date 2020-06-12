/
jupiter inlet colony
213 Apartments for rent in Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
183 Beacon Lane
183 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2360 sqft
Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
181 Beacon Lane
181 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1662 sqft
Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
194 Shelter Lane
194 Shelter Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1981 sqft
Available starting April 1, 2020. 3 bedroom 3 bath pool home in Jupiter Inlet Colony just a short walk to the beach. Cozy living room looking out at the pool that features covered outdoor living and heated pool, garage. Bikes and Beach toys included.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 N A1a,
300 N A1a, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
Available for the 2020 off-season; April-Dec only, 181 day minimum. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the seaside community of Ocean Parks.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
260 Bella Vista Court N
260 Bella Vista Court North, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1640 sqft
Rare annual furnished rental! Fantastic 2 story townhome 3 bedroom 2.5 bath fully furnished turnkey available for an annual rental with breathtaking eastern view over Carlin Park across to 3 miles of glorious beaches.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Riverside on Loxahatchee
1 Unit Available
4 E Riverside Drive
4 East Riverside Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,890
1629 sqft
Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
1102 Clubhouse Circle
1102 Clubhouse Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1280 sqft
2020 off-season available October 1 - Nov 30, 2020 @ $2,000/mo and in-season Dec 2020- Apr 2021@$4,500 per/month. Minimum 90 days.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
2903 Fairway Drive N
2903 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in highly desired location within The Estuary of Jupiter Dunes; steps to pool, beach, golf, parks, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
275 Palm Avenue
275 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Available May 2 for Off-season in Paradise......Reach out with your wish list for paradise in Walk to the Beach location during this time period!!!Southeast exposure fully furnished condo in walk to beach, pool, shops, Harbourside Place...
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
63 Tall Oaks Circle
63 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1427 sqft
Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
325 Beach Road
325 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
100 Ocean Trail Way
100 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1170 sqft
Beautiful, fully updated waterfront condo. Enjoy life on the beach from the 7th floor - spectacular ocean views! King bed in MBR. TV's in LR and MBR. Sorry, but absolutely no pets per condo rules. Underground covered parking included.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 Lighthouse Circle
106 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1776 sqft
A lovely 3 bedroom unit close to shopping and the beach. Basic cable and internet included in a seasonal rental.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
209 Diamante Way
209 Diamante Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2264 sqft
Spectacular modern townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Great school zone. 1 1/2 miles from the Jupiter beaches. Volume ceiling, light and bright, finished beautifully in neutral colors.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Trail Way
200 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1170 sqft
Extremely Rare & Desirable, Renovated, Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Condominium with Breathtaking Ocean Views & Beach Access. Oversized Balcony with Pool & Ocean Views. Open Updated Windowed Kitchen with Separate Breakfast Area.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
225 Beach Road
225 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Jupiter Island Building and Gorgeous Pool Area on the Intracoastal. Across the street from the beautiful blue waters with views from the balcony of the Ocean and baby steps to the beach on the deeded access. This is the perfect vacation hideaway.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jupiter Inlet Colony rentals listed on Apartment List is $8,500.
Some of the colleges located in the Jupiter Inlet Colony area include Atlantic Technical College, Everglades University, Florida Atlantic University, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jupiter Inlet Colony from include Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach.
