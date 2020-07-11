349 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2503 sqft
Truly Magnificent!! Oceanfront Living at it's Finest!! This Totally and Impeccably Renovated unit is available for off season 2020 and the 2021 season..
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
6204 Sandy Bank Terrace
6204 Sandy Bank Terrace, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Style 2/2,5/1 Townhome in Turtle Cay manned gated Community. Enjoy lake view from living room, kitchen, bedrooms with own baths. Bright open floor plan w/lg living room, formal dinning, half bath.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Heights
1660 W 26th Street
1660 West 26th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
725 sqft
CONCRETE BLOCK HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH LARGE YARD, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE OVEN, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TILED THROUGH OUT
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3411 Sonoma Drive
3411 Sonoma Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1259 sqft
***Credit Score MINIMUM 600, NO CRIMINAL, NO EVICTIONS.***Best Value $$$ for $$$ in Palm Beach County*** ***Beautiful 3BR/ 2.5BA Townhouse ready for immediate move-in.***Man Gated Community.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2700 N Ocean Drive
2700 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
2030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Extraordinary Residence with an Elegant Flair. Exquisite Designer Details through-out: Coffered Ceilings & Custom Moldings, LED Recessed Lighting, Custom Built-in Flat Screen Creations and Stunning Bar & Wine Cabinet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully upgraded furnished unit at Cote D Azur on Singer Island. Low floor with northern exposure for gorgeous intracoastal and ocean views. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wood cabinetry and has been opened up to the living room.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1143 sqft
ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4000 N Ocean Drive
4000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2011 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4000 N Ocean Drive in Riviera Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3040 Lake Shore Drive
3040 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Very spacious and open, light and bright.
1 of 21
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Woodbine
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle
6113 Seminole Gardens Circle, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1579 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhouse!!!! Your new home has new paint, an attached garage and covered front porch. Upon entry your high ceilings bring the light throughout. The kitchen features espresso cabinets and all SS appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3400 N Ocean Drive
3400 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1526 sqft
Beautiful unobstructed views of the ocean and Intracoastal from this 2/2 condo in Oceantree on Singer Island.
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4050 N Ocean Drive
4050 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2224 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE ON LOW FLOOR. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN WITH LARGE BALCONY.LOCATED IN PRIVATE OCEAN HOUSE AT MARTINIQUE.PRIVATE RESTAURANT, 2 TENNIS COURTS, 24 HOUR CONCIERGE AND MANNED GATE.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4100 N Ocean Drive
4100 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
2011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELL APPOINTED 2 BEDROOM RESIDENCE ...LIGHT AN D BRIGHT.2 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHS, TILE ALLOVER, KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN GUEST ROOM. AVAILABLE APRIL 2020
1 of 23
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1960 Freeport Ln
1960 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 CONDO IN THE GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF MARSH HARBOUR WITH BRAND NEW HARDWOOD VINYL PLANKS. THIS COMMUNITY IS WELL MAINTAINED, BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL, LARGE DECORATED CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS AREA, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
