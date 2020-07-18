All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1248 NW 170th Ave

1248 Northwest 170th Avenue · (954) 329-6282
Location

1248 Northwest 170th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Lakes of Western Pines

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous, very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story house in a Resort style Pembroke Isles a gated community. Brand new granit kitchen, upgraded master bathroom, breakfast area, tile floors, no carpet!!! 2 Car garage. Accordion shutters will make it easy for tenant during hurricanes. Nice size laundry room. Fenced huge backyard. Side fence will be added in a month. Amenities include 3 Pools, Tranquil Scenic Views, Basketball Courts, Beach Volley Ball Court, Boat Ramp, Fishing Piers, Beach Area, Soccer Field, Tennis Courts and 2 Outdoor Raquetball Courts, Gym with zumba classes, and much more. HOA includes cable, high speed internet, lawn care, security, & community amenities. Excellent location close to shopping areas, restaurants, A+ schools, highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 NW 170th Ave have any available units?
1248 NW 170th Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 NW 170th Ave have?
Some of 1248 NW 170th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 NW 170th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1248 NW 170th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 NW 170th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1248 NW 170th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 1248 NW 170th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1248 NW 170th Ave offers parking.
Does 1248 NW 170th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1248 NW 170th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 NW 170th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1248 NW 170th Ave has a pool.
Does 1248 NW 170th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1248 NW 170th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 NW 170th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 NW 170th Ave has units with dishwashers.
