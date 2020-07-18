1248 NW 170th Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous, very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story house in a Resort style Pembroke Isles a gated community. Brand new granit kitchen, upgraded master bathroom, breakfast area, tile floors, no carpet!!! 2 Car garage. Accordion shutters will make it easy for tenant during hurricanes. Nice size laundry room. Fenced huge backyard. Side fence will be added in a month. Amenities include 3 Pools, Tranquil Scenic Views, Basketball Courts, Beach Volley Ball Court, Boat Ramp, Fishing Piers, Beach Area, Soccer Field, Tennis Courts and 2 Outdoor Raquetball Courts, Gym with zumba classes, and much more. HOA includes cable, high speed internet, lawn care, security, & community amenities. Excellent location close to shopping areas, restaurants, A+ schools, highways.