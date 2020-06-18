All apartments in Pembroke Pines
121 NW 108th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

121 NW 108th Ave

121 Northwest 108th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

121 Northwest 108th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Pembroke Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful fully remodeled condo in a prime location. With high end wood floors, kitchen appliances/cabinet and breathtaking bathroom. It's integrated with smart home devices such a ring-bell and nest thermostat, which both connect directly to your phone. Washer and dryer are inside property. High ceilings throughout and large pantry space. Great size walking closet and additional storage next to property. Schools from elementary all the way to high school are within 2 miles from property. Neighborhood is clean, quiet and neatly maintained. 1 parking space available with options to additional, plus plenty of guest parking. This property WON'T LAST LONG!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 NW 108th Ave have any available units?
121 NW 108th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 NW 108th Ave have?
Some of 121 NW 108th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 NW 108th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
121 NW 108th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 NW 108th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 121 NW 108th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 121 NW 108th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 121 NW 108th Ave does offer parking.
Does 121 NW 108th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 NW 108th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 NW 108th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 121 NW 108th Ave has a pool.
Does 121 NW 108th Ave have accessible units?
No, 121 NW 108th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 121 NW 108th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 NW 108th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
