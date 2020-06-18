121 NW 108th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Beautiful fully remodeled condo in a prime location. With high end wood floors, kitchen appliances/cabinet and breathtaking bathroom. It's integrated with smart home devices such a ring-bell and nest thermostat, which both connect directly to your phone. Washer and dryer are inside property. High ceilings throughout and large pantry space. Great size walking closet and additional storage next to property. Schools from elementary all the way to high school are within 2 miles from property. Neighborhood is clean, quiet and neatly maintained. 1 parking space available with options to additional, plus plenty of guest parking. This property WON'T LAST LONG!!