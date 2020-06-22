All apartments in Palm Harbor
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2607 Grand Lakeside Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2607 Grand Lakeside Dr

2607 Grand Lakeside Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Grand Lakeside Dr N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Cypress Pointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contact Maria Azuaje at 317-371-0935. Exclusive pool home located at the gated community of Grand Lake Tarpon. Split plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a large bonus room and a studio. Large contemporary eat in kitchen overlooks family room and pool. Master Suite has a private gas burning fireplace, walk-in closets and fabulous garden tub. If you enjoy the outdoor living, you will love the large screened deck and out door grill. Rent includes Full Lawn Care, Pest Control, Trash And Pool Service. Grand Cypress is centrally located close to shops, restaurants, beaches, US 19 and 30 minutes to the airport. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the comfort of a gated community with access to lovely Lake Tarpon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr have any available units?
2607 Grand Lakeside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr have?
Some of 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Grand Lakeside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr does offer parking.
Does 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr has a pool.
Does 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr have accessible units?
No, 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Grand Lakeside Dr has units with dishwashers.
