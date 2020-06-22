2607 Grand Lakeside Dr

Amenities

Contact Maria Azuaje at 317-371-0935. Exclusive pool home located at the gated community of Grand Lake Tarpon. Split plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a large bonus room and a studio. Large contemporary eat in kitchen overlooks family room and pool. Master Suite has a private gas burning fireplace, walk-in closets and fabulous garden tub. If you enjoy the outdoor living, you will love the large screened deck and out door grill. Rent includes Full Lawn Care, Pest Control, Trash And Pool Service. Grand Cypress is centrally located close to shops, restaurants, beaches, US 19 and 30 minutes to the airport. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the comfort of a gated community with access to lovely Lake Tarpon