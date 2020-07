Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning oven range Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Stonegate Apartments, Palm Harbor's best kept secret where you can experience true luxury living at affordable prices. Our one, two and three bedroom homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, built in bookshelves and full size washers and dryers. Our pet friendly community offers a state of the art fitness center, refreshing swimming pool, lighted tennis court and a basketball court. The location of our apartments will put you minutes from Countryside Mall, Honeymoon Island Tampa Bay Downs, and Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Visit Stonegate Apartments today and learn about the best in affordable luxury living!