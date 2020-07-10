Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
3301 HAVILAND COURT
3301 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pics coming tomorrow. Adorable 1 BR / 1 BA ground floor end unit condo in the gated community of The Bentley at Cobbs Landing.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2700 NEBRASKA AVENUE
2700 Nebraska Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 7th - Light and bright 2nd-floor corner unit at "The Landings" just off US 19 and Nebraska, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bus line. Well maintained unit with neutral ceramic tile throughout, the bedroom is carpeted.

1 of 32

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
3590 WHISPERING OAKS LANE
3590 Whispering Oak Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated Townhome available for rent in the Countryside area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2171 PORTOFINO PLACE
2171 Portofino Place, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful Resort-Style Living! , Two bedroom condo with Two full bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
2900 GROVEWOOD BOULEVARD
2900 Grovewood Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
***NO PETS ALLOWED*** Nice 2 bedrooms / 2 full baths End Unit Villa with enclosed lanai. Located in desirable community of Villas of Beacon Groves in Palm Harbor. Laminate and ceramic tile flooring. Unit includes washer/dryer appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
922 JACKSON COURT
922 Jackson Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1253 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, end unit, is ready for immediate occupancy! The first level is all tiled with an oversized family room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N
2655 Pine Ridge Way North, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2BR/2BA -bright end unit with extra windows and screened porch with a peek of the "lake" ! Located across from the pool/clubhouse, this bright open unit with brand-new kitchen comes complete with pantry, stainless appliances,

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE
265 North Harbor Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
If you are looking for a like-new Townhome in Palm Harbor, then this is at the top of your List! Built by Tarpon Springs Premier Builder, Pioneer Homes, this Townhome features all the upgrades you are looking for.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore Gate East
4022 CORKWOOD COURT
4022 Corkwood Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1120 sqft
Newly updated two bedroom two bath Villa with no rear neighbors all on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Community heated pool steps from your door, tennis court, and a great Palm Harbor location centrally located.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
492 LAKEVIEW DRIVE
492 Lakeview Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1335 sqft
Popular Westlake Village End Unit Villa with 2 Car Garage. Private Fenced Courtyard in front and tranquil screened porch in rear of unit overlooking Pool and Open Green area. Side Oversized 2 Car Garage with Oversized driveway / Parking Pad.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lake St. George
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Cloverplace
294 IXORA DRIVE
294 Ixora Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage is located in a highly demand area of Palm Harbor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3590 MAGNOLIA RIDGE CIRCLE
3590 Magnolia Ridge Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Corner 2 Bed/2 Bath condo with assigned covered parking and community pool in Magnolia Ridge.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at Countryside
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C
2150 Shelly Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
55+ community 2br/2ba/1car gar Villa in Highland Lakes with Golf & Pool! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Charming 2br/2ba/1-car-garage villa in 55+ community of Highland Lakes! (Sorry, no pets.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2587 CYPRUS DRIVE
2587 Cyprus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
BOOKED thru JUNE 5th, 2020. This beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP. Condo Located on the 2nd floor with gorgeous views from screen patio to Lake Tarpon and Community Pool. This unit COMES FURNISHED SEASONALLY ONLY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wedgewood Of Palm Harbor
2729 14TH COURT
2729 14th Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1344 sqft
Palm Harbor Wedgewood Townhome. Two bedroom, two and a half bath, townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Downstairs features tile throughout extra large eat in kitchen, features stainless steel appliances, and lots of counter top space.

July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Harbor rents declined moderately over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,071 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,333 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,587; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,333 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

