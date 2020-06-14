149 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD
2690 Coral Landings Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Well-Maintained Community in the heart of Palm Harbor. Don't miss this sparkling clean 1 bed, 1 bath unit located on the 3rd floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N
36750 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Completely Renovated this condo located inside the gated Innisbrook Golf Resort Community is surrounded by lush mature landscaping and views of beautiful wooded areas.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1535 NANTUCKET COURT
1535 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
1/1 ground floor condominium with new tile countertops in kitchen, recessed LED lighting and fresh paint throughout. Unit features eat in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, full size washer and dryer off porch and convenient assigned parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1730 sqft
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1806 MARINER DRIVE
1806 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE
1729 Seascape Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Launch you kayak right out you back door or just enjoy the Water views from the Master Bedroom and Living area. This is a great ground floor unit with screened in patio overlooking water and natural conservation.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
2 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
55 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Palm Harbor, FL

Good news if you're looking to get in a few rounds at a world-class course but your swing is a little less than perfect: you can still live your dream. Only 45 minutes north of famous St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor is home to one of the finest golf courses in the country. While the stunning scenery and rolling manicured greens are very real, you will have to imagine the TV crews and crowds of fans. At least until Tiger comes back to town.

Located on the west coast of the Sunshine State, with views that overlook the Gulf of Mexico, this region's natural attractions cannot be overstated. Who wouldn't want to live in a land of perpetual sunshine and cool ocean water with refreshing waves? That, however, is far from all that Palm Harbor has to offer. Aside from the golf course, which carries a par four average and offers lessons, the Palm Harbor school system is without comparison. Every school in this city has received an 'A' score from the state, as well ratings of 9 or 10 from the respected GreatSchools organization. This is a place where small town values and settings are available within easy traveling distance of larger cities and business opportunities. The many shopping centers that are located throughout the area offer a level of convenience rare to lower populations. This is a region with a sense of magic to it. Nearby islands inspired bestselling author Stephen King's novel Duma Key, and the writer even calls these shores his home several months out of the year. Whether youre young and single doing your first apartment search in an inspiring location, or looking to raise a family, Palm Harbor can accommodate. Of course, everyone knows Florida is one of the best places to retire in the world, and this hidden gem has all the best parts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Harbor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palm Harbor, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Harbor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

