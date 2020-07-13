115 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1467 Indiana Avenue
1467 Indiana Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1102 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Landing
3268 Cobbs Dr
3268 Cobbs Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2826 sqft
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this beautiful 4 Br 2 ba pool home.Enjoy the night poolside or inside by the fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2700 NEBRASKA AVENUE
2700 Nebraska Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 7th - Light and bright 2nd-floor corner unit at "The Landings" just off US 19 and Nebraska, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bus line. Well maintained unit with neutral ceramic tile throughout, the bedroom is carpeted.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
2900 GROVEWOOD BOULEVARD
2900 Grovewood Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
***NO PETS ALLOWED*** Nice 2 bedrooms / 2 full baths End Unit Villa with enclosed lanai. Located in desirable community of Villas of Beacon Groves in Palm Harbor. Laminate and ceramic tile flooring. Unit includes washer/dryer appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2131 W Greenhollow Dr
2131 W Greenhollow Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1947 sqft
Charming home in the Beacon Groves neighborhood of Palm Harbor is ready and waiting on you! Located in the popular Palm Harbor school zone, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, features 2 car garage, a large formal living room, separate dining room, and a

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
265 NORTH HARBOR DRIVE
265 North Harbor Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
If you are looking for a like-new Townhome in Palm Harbor, then this is at the top of your List! Built by Tarpon Springs Premier Builder, Pioneer Homes, this Townhome features all the upgrades you are looking for.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
492 LAKEVIEW DRIVE
492 Lakeview Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1335 sqft
Popular Westlake Village End Unit Villa with 2 Car Garage. Private Fenced Courtyard in front and tranquil screened porch in rear of unit overlooking Pool and Open Green area. Side Oversized 2 Car Garage with Oversized driveway / Parking Pad.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
Lake St. George
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE
730 Rolling Hills Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2108 sqft
Ready for Immediate Occupancy!!! Much Sought-After Westlake Village 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Block Home Offers Split Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Sky lights, Separate Dining Room, Fire Place, Screened Lanai, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3590 MAGNOLIA RIDGE CIRCLE
3590 Magnolia Ridge Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Corner 2 Bed/2 Bath condo with assigned covered parking and community pool in Magnolia Ridge.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2521 SILVERBACK COURT
2521 Silverback Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2215 sqft
This gorgeous town house is located in the very desirable, gated, Tarpon Ridge community.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at Countryside
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks of Palm Harbor
539 HAMMOCK DRIVE
539 Hammock Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, newly remodeled fully furnished single family house for rent. Completely updated with fully equipped kitchen and nice furnitures this place is looking for a new tenants. Small and well trained pets are welcomed.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C
2150 Shelly Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
55+ community 2br/2ba/1car gar Villa in Highland Lakes with Golf & Pool! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Charming 2br/2ba/1-car-garage villa in 55+ community of Highland Lakes! (Sorry, no pets.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3142 Sumner Way
3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519 - 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms.

1 of 39

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Beach
204 S MAYO STREET
204 S Mayo St, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1189 sqft
Life is a holiday in this Adorable Crystal Beach Cottage with water views. Walk to the beach, enjoy memorable sunsets from your deck bike on the Pinellas Trail, visit the many, one of a kind restaurants. So much to do and so close to home.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
3300 Fox Chase Cir N Apt 219
3300 Fox Chase Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
906 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this very Quaint - Wooded View Upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath. Looking for an affordable condo with Brand New Carpet and fresh paint. This condo sits toward the back of the complex away from the street noise.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Carrington Patio
2822 WHITEHALL DRIVE
2822 Whitehall Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
New floors and AC! 2 bedroom 2 bath villa located in the community of Carrington Patio Homes. 1,095 sq ft home features vaulted ceilings, screened patio, and tons of closet space! Park your car in your own garage.
City Guide for Palm Harbor, FL

Good news if you're looking to get in a few rounds at a world-class course but your swing is a little less than perfect: you can still live your dream. Only 45 minutes north of famous St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor is home to one of the finest golf courses in the country. While the stunning scenery and rolling manicured greens are very real, you will have to imagine the TV crews and crowds of fans. At least until Tiger comes back to town.

Located on the west coast of the Sunshine State, with views that overlook the Gulf of Mexico, this region's natural attractions cannot be overstated. Who wouldn't want to live in a land of perpetual sunshine and cool ocean water with refreshing waves? That, however, is far from all that Palm Harbor has to offer. Aside from the golf course, which carries a par four average and offers lessons, the Palm Harbor school system is without comparison. Every school in this city has received an 'A' score from the state, as well ratings of 9 or 10 from the respected GreatSchools organization. This is a place where small town values and settings are available within easy traveling distance of larger cities and business opportunities. The many shopping centers that are located throughout the area offer a level of convenience rare to lower populations. This is a region with a sense of magic to it. Nearby islands inspired bestselling author Stephen King's novel Duma Key, and the writer even calls these shores his home several months out of the year. Whether youre young and single doing your first apartment search in an inspiring location, or looking to raise a family, Palm Harbor can accommodate. Of course, everyone knows Florida is one of the best places to retire in the world, and this hidden gem has all the best parts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Harbor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm Harbor, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

