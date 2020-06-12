Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

229 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12
30 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
737 Countryshire Ln
737 Country Shire Lane, Palm Harbor, FL
737 Countryshire Ln Available 06/30/20 - Rent Requirements 3X monthly rent for income 1st month rent 1 month security deposit Online application $35.00 (RLNE5785690)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12
Baywood Village
1 Unit Available
63 Gulfwinds Dr
63 Gulfwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2002 sqft
Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322 Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3673 Arbor Chase Dr
3673 Arbor Chase Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision. Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2131 W Greenhollow Dr
2131 W Greenhollow Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1947 sqft
Charming home in the Beacon Groves neighborhood of Palm Harbor is ready and waiting on you! Located in the popular Palm Harbor school zone, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, features 2 car garage, a large formal living room, separate dining room, and a

1 of 15

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1726 Nebraska Avenue
1726 Nebraska Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
2115 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12
Pipers Meadow
1 Unit Available
1749 PAINTED BUNTING CIRCLE
1749 Painted Bunting Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
Gorgeous executive-style home in sought after Pipers Meadow! Beautiful corner lot! This is a fantastic floor plan featuring four bedrooms (or 3BR with office), 2.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12
Gleneagles
1 Unit Available
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD
403 Old Mill Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2500 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! There is nothing like this community anywhere in north Pinellas, and certainly not 2500 sq ft of living area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
804 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
804 Franklin Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
Move-in ready, you must see this beautiful and bright 3/2 in the heart of Palm Harbor. Attached 1 car garage, great screened-in deck for entertaining. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space for all your cooking needs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3110 S CANAL DRIVE
3110 South Canal Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Beautiful home tucked away in Palm Harbor offers the privacy of a nature preserve backdrop, large tile flooring thru out the living area with volume ceilings in an open floor plan.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12
Hammocks of Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
539 HAMMOCK DRIVE
539 Hammock Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, newly remodeled fully furnished single family house for rent. Completely updated with fully equipped kitchen and nice furnitures this place is looking for a new tenants. Small and well trained pets are welcomed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2670 GROVE PARK ROAD
2670 Grove Park Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1753 sqft
'DO NOT DISTURB TENANT STILL IN RESIDENCE" 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM POOL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER PALM HARBOR UNIVERSITY SCHOOL DISTRICT. AVAILABLE 6/1/2020 1ST LAST SECURITY APPLICATION FEES PET FEES APPLY

1 of 25

Last updated June 12
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE
730 Rolling Hills Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2108 sqft
Sought-After Westlake Village 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Block Home Offers Split Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Sky lights, Separate Dining Room, Fire Place, Screened Lanai, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook and Desk, Corian Counters, Inside

1 of 10

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
3142 Sumner Way
3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519 - 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12
Lake Valencia
1 Unit Available
4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD
4495 Lake Valencia Boulevard West, Palm Harbor, FL
This GORGEOUS and move-in ready home in the much sought after Lake Valencia subdivision is Distress-free and ready to close.
1 of 1

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1277 Inverness Drive
1277 Inverness Drive, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1274 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2265 Lagoon Drive
2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3455 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Fresh paint and new floors in the bedrooms and closets: NO CARPET IN THE UNIT! Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in St Tropez: enjoy park views of Forest Run Park from every window as natural light flows into the unit.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1719 ARABIAN LANE
1719 Arabian Lane, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1870 sqft
Come see this 3 bed 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
633 DRAKE LANE N
633 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
630 DRAKE LANE N
630 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1267 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin's Sunset Retreat! This Coastal Townhome is conveniently located near Caladesi Island/Honeymoon Island (Dunedin's Beach), which is less than 3 miles away.

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Harbor rents decline sharply over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,074 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,337 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,337 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Palm Harbor.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

