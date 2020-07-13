All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

Landings at Boot Ranch

Open Now until 6pm
212 Katherine Blvd · (913) 298-8743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Location

212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2105 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7208 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 4202 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 1308 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4208 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 3111 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8211 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1529 sqft

Unit 8101 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1529 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landings at Boot Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
media room
online portal
volleyball court
Fantastic Pinellas County location, close to the beaches all for you at our resort-style setting at the prestigious Landings at Boot Ranch Apartments. Look for our beautifully designed apartment homes with expansive vantage points overlooking tropical courtyards, verdant lawns, a glistening canal and private lake at Landings at Boot Ranch and prepare to be swept away. Our refined comforts are for the truly adventurous in spirit.

Come visit for a tour today! Click to view walk through videos!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $80 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Carport 1 space included.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Landings at Boot Ranch have any available units?
Landings at Boot Ranch has 8 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does Landings at Boot Ranch have?
Some of Landings at Boot Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landings at Boot Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Landings at Boot Ranch is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Landings at Boot Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Landings at Boot Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Landings at Boot Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Landings at Boot Ranch offers parking.
Does Landings at Boot Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landings at Boot Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landings at Boot Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Landings at Boot Ranch has a pool.
Does Landings at Boot Ranch have accessible units?
No, Landings at Boot Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Landings at Boot Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landings at Boot Ranch has units with dishwashers.

