The Boot Ranch Apartments

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesGas
Application Fee$75 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees$350 - $1,000
AdditionalAdministrative fee $200
Pet Policy
deposit
Not Permitted
Dog Policy
fee
$500 - $750
rent
35
restrictions
Pitbull, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bull Dog, Doberman, Akita, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Bull Mastiff, Chow Chow, Rottweiler or any mix of these breeds as well as any dog deemed aggressive.
Cat Policy
fee
$500 - $750
rent
$35
Parking Details
Open lot, Carport $40/month, Detached garage $120/month. Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit, unassigned. No work vehicles, or non-operational vehicles. Must have current tags, etc... Garage lot, unassigned: $150/month. Covered lot, unassigned: $55/month.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
There are no grocery stores within 10 miles of this location.
Restaurants
There are no restaurants within 10 miles of this location.
Public Transportation
There are no public transportation within 10 miles of this location.
Airports
There are no airports within 50 miles of this location.
Schools
7 /10
Highland Lakes Elementary School
PublicK-5
562 Students
0.9 mi
8 /10
Curlew Creek Elementary School
PublicPK-5
667 Students
1.2 mi
8 /10
Lake St. George Elementary School
PublicPK-5
693 Students
1.5 mi
6 /10
Joseph L. Carwise Middle School
Public6-8
1,168 Students
1.9 mi
6 /10
Palm Harbor Middle School
Public6-8
1,313 Students
2.7 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
There are no parks within 10 miles of this location.
Entertainment
There are no bars, clubs, or museums within 10 miles of this location.
Pets
There are no pet services or dog parks within 10 miles of this location.