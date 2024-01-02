All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated January 2 2024 at 9:01 PM
The Boot Ranch Apartments

(727) 761-6779
1350 Seagate Drive Palm Harbor FL 34685
432 Units
Price and Availability

Verified 29 MIN ago

Floorplan coming soon
A2
$1,545
Starting at
3
Available
1 Bed
1 Bath
784 sqft
Unit 08-110
Avail. now
$1,545
Unit 04-303
Avail. now
$1,830
Unit 04-206
Avail. Feb 8
$1,565
Floorplan coming soon
A1
$1,560
Starting at
3
Available
1 Bed
1 Bath
633 sqft
Unit 14-206
Avail. now
$1,600
$1,640
Unit 15-101
Avail. now
$1,560
$1,540
Unit 15-108
Avail. now
$1,570
$1,610
Floorplan coming soon
A3
$1,640
Starting at
2
Available
1 Bed
1 Bath
790 sqft
Unit 04-201
Avail. Jan 23
$1,720
$1,680
Unit 08-311
Avail. Apr 7
$1,640
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Boot Ranch Apartments.

Connect with the community

Location

1350 Seagate Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
parking
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
playground
tennis court
Welcome Home to Boot Ranch!

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Lease Length7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesGas
Application Fee$75 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees$350 - $1,000
AdditionalAdministrative fee $200
Pet Policy
deposit
Not Permitted
Dog Policy
fee
$500 - $750
rent
35
restrictions
Pitbull, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bull Dog, Doberman, Akita, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Bull Mastiff, Chow Chow, Rottweiler or any mix of these breeds as well as any dog deemed aggressive.
Cat Policy
fee
$500 - $750
rent
$35
Parking Details
Open lot, Carport $40/month, Detached garage $120/month. Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit, unassigned. No work vehicles, or non-operational vehicles. Must have current tags, etc... Garage lot, unassigned: $150/month. Covered lot, unassigned: $55/month.

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
There are no grocery stores within 10 miles of this location.
Restaurants
There are no restaurants within 10 miles of this location.
Public Transportation
There are no public transportation within 10 miles of this location.
Airports
There are no airports within 50 miles of this location.
Schools
7 /10
Highland Lakes Elementary School
Public
K-5
562 Students
0.9 mi
8 /10
Curlew Creek Elementary School
Public
PK-5
667 Students
1.2 mi
8 /10
Lake St. George Elementary School
Public
PK-5
693 Students
1.5 mi
6 /10
Joseph L. Carwise Middle School
Public
6-8
1,168 Students
1.9 mi
6 /10
Palm Harbor Middle School
Public
6-8
1,313 Students
2.7 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
There are no parks within 10 miles of this location.
Entertainment
There are no bars, clubs, or museums within 10 miles of this location.
Pets
There are no pet services or dog parks within 10 miles of this location.
Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Boot Ranch Apartments have any available units?

The Boot Ranch Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

What amenities does The Boot Ranch Apartments have?

Some of The Boot Ranch Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is The Boot Ranch Apartments currently offering any rent specials?

The Boot Ranch Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.

Is The Boot Ranch Apartments pet-friendly?

Yes, The Boot Ranch Apartments is pet friendly.

Does The Boot Ranch Apartments offer parking?

Yes, The Boot Ranch Apartments offers parking.

Does The Boot Ranch Apartments have units with washers and dryers?

Yes, The Boot Ranch Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.

Does The Boot Ranch Apartments have a pool?

Yes, The Boot Ranch Apartments has a pool.

Does The Boot Ranch Apartments have accessible units?

No, The Boot Ranch Apartments does not have accessible units.

Does The Boot Ranch Apartments have units with dishwashers?

Yes, The Boot Ranch Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Does The Boot Ranch Apartments have units with air conditioning?

Yes, The Boot Ranch Apartments has units with air conditioning.
