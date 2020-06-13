98 Cheap Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cove Springs
1 Unit Available
4805 Alt. 19, #312
4805 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor - Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD
2690 Coral Landings Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor Condo rental available July 1st in sought after Meadowlake Palm Harbor. Inside laundry closet with washer & dryer. Wood laminate and tile floors, throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD
2375 Fox Chase Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2nd floor end unit condo with balcony in desirable fox chase community of palm harbor. This unit features fresh paint and new wood look life lock flooring. The community features a pool and play ground. Located close to Sutherland elementary.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Harbor

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4939 Zodiac Avenue
4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2500 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD
2500 Winding Creek Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fountains are a beautifully landscaped and well cared for small gated community off US 19N. The condo has newer tile in shower, AC and ceiling fans in 2015. The master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - Whats not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1735 Pineland Dr
1735 Pineland Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1327 sqft
Spacious 1bdrm/1bath House with large loft and unique floor plan $995 Ready Now - 1735 Pineland Dr, Clearwater $995.00/month $995.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1203 1/2 Sheridan Rd
1203 1/2 Sheridan Rd, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
$980
286 sqft
Studio Apartment with W/S/G available in Clearwater! No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixie Gardens
1 Unit Available
2151 Dixie Garden Loop
2151 Dixie Garden Loop, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. This home will be freshly painted and has beautifully updated flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2358 ECUADORIAN WAY
2358 Ecuadorian Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
GATED 55+ COMMUNITY-BRING YOUR PET- RENOVATED UNFURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH WITH BONUS ROOM-WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT GREAT KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER-CONDO HAS NEWER ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS ALSO THE ATTIC HAS EXTRA INSULATION .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
416 PINE STREET
416 Pine Street, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Come take a look at this very cozy 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Tarpon Springs. Walk into an open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Huge back yard to spend quality time with the family. Tile throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2002 AUSTRALIA WAY E
2002 Australia Way East, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
ON TOP OF THE WORLD A FIVE STAR 55+ ACTIVE COMMUNITY, Ground floor, end unit 2 bedroom 1 bath, bamboo wood floors, some updates and fresh paint, Laundry facilities in building, Community offers, golf, Tennis, recreation and all types of activities

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2459 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2459 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
on top of the world --great location for a great price - laminate flooring for easy cleanup, so much to offer in this 55+ community - dances, shows, clubs, tennis, lawn bowling, 2 golf courses, 2 pools (1 heated) and best of all a state of the art

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2458 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN THIS 55+ COMMUNITY - WALK TO ALL ACTIVITIES - HEATED POOL, SAUNA, LAWN BOWLING,TENNIS, AND THE VERY ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE FOR DANCES, SHOWS, CLUBS,TRIPS, LIBRARY, AND A DELI FOR A QUICK LUNCH.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W
1428 Arrowhead Circle West, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
646 sqft
Furnished 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55+ Mission Hills community.

June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Harbor rents decline sharply over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,074 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,337 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,337 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Palm Harbor.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

