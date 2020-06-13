Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

274 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baywood Village
1 Unit Available
63 Gulfwinds Dr
63 Gulfwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2002 sqft
Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322 Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cove Springs
1 Unit Available
4805 Alt. 19, #312
4805 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor - Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3673 Arbor Chase Dr
3673 Arbor Chase Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3201 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision. Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201
3313 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1121 sqft
Wonderful 2BR/2BA Condo on the 2nd floor in The Bentley at Cobbs Landing! This Palm Harbor condo features a spacious open floor plan with a combined living and dining room which opens to the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2131 W Greenhollow Dr
2131 W Greenhollow Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1947 sqft
Charming home in the Beacon Groves neighborhood of Palm Harbor is ready and waiting on you! Located in the popular Palm Harbor school zone, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, features 2 car garage, a large formal living room, separate dining room, and a

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
2190 BANCROFT PLACE
2190 Bancroft Place, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Rarely available villa in highly sought after Villas of Beacon Groves. This home features a nice layout with new tiles floor. It feels and lives bigger than the stated square footage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD
2375 Fox Chase Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2nd floor end unit condo with balcony in desirable fox chase community of palm harbor. This unit features fresh paint and new wood look life lock flooring. The community features a pool and play ground. Located close to Sutherland elementary.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Gleneagles
1 Unit Available
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD
403 Old Mill Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2500 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! There is nothing like this community anywhere in north Pinellas, and certainly not 2500 sq ft of living area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
804 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
804 Franklin Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
Move-in ready, you must see this beautiful and bright 3/2 in the heart of Palm Harbor. Attached 1 car garage, great screened-in deck for entertaining. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space for all your cooking needs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3110 S CANAL DRIVE
3110 South Canal Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Beautiful home tucked away in Palm Harbor offers the privacy of a nature preserve backdrop, large tile flooring thru out the living area with volume ceilings in an open floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3142 Sumner Way
3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519 - 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2587 CYPRUS DRIVE
2587 Cyprus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
BOOKED thru JUNE 5th, 2020. This beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP. Condo Located on the 2nd floor with gorgeous views from screen patio to Lake Tarpon and Community Pool. This unit COMES FURNISHED SEASONALLY ONLY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N
36750 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Completely Renovated this condo located inside the gated Innisbrook Golf Resort Community is surrounded by lush mature landscaping and views of beautiful wooded areas.

1 of 39

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
Crystal Beach
1 Unit Available
204 S MAYO STREET
204 S Mayo St, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1189 sqft
Life is a holiday in this Adorable Crystal Beach Cottage with water views. Walk to the beach, enjoy memorable sunsets from your deck bike on the Pinellas Trail, visit the many, one of a kind restaurants. So much to do and so close to home.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Harbor, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Harbor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

