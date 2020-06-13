153 Apartments for rent in Tarpon Springs, FL

/
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1
47 West Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
546 sqft
Lovely 1/1 in downtown Tarpon Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. One bedroom, one bath, located on the 1st floor of a vintage building, right on the main street in downtown Tarpon Springs.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
966 SUNRISE DRIVE
966 Sunrise Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
841 sqft
Water Sewer Garbage and lawn care included in rent price. One small pet may be considered. 2 bed 1 bath home with covered carport and HUGE yard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
416 PINE STREET
416 Pine Street, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Come take a look at this very cozy 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Tarpon Springs. Walk into an open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Huge back yard to spend quality time with the family. Tile throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
361 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE
361 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
A beautifully updated two bedroom / two bathroom second floor condo.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
328 MARINER DRIVE
328 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1000 sqft
Beautiful Tarpon Springs!! Live the Florida Dream in this Beautiful Waterfront Community of Tarpon Springs!! Everything You Need!! Everything included!! Turn key Ready!! 1 Bedroom 2 bath Condo on Second Floor in Mariner Village!! Spacious, Light and
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
327 MANATEE LANE
327 Manatee Lane, Tarpon Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2846 sqft
Newer custom built waterfront home! 4BR + a study/office. Part of garage has been converted to a game room with designer pool table, pinball machines & video games.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
300 S FLORIDA AVENUE
300 South Florida Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
This unique waterfront community is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is only a short walk to Sunset Beach, close to Fred Howard Park, and historic downtown Tarpon Springs with its sponge docks, great dining, and shopping! This top floor unit
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
738 HAVEN PLACE
738 Haven Place, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
Beautiful condo in Tarpon Springs for RENT @ $1495.00 monthly, ready to move into. Spacious, two story with 1404 sq ft of AC space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE
1716 Golf View Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer.
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1806 MARINER DRIVE
1806 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
955 Celtic Circle
955 Celtic Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Town House for Rent in Tarpon Springs - Property Id: 238537 Central A/C & Heat (electric) 2 floors: 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Master Bathroom with dual showers and sinks. Guest bathroom on 2nd floor. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. .
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
354 WINDRUSH LOOP
354 Windrush Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1070 sqft
**Not AVAILABLE FOR JANUARY THROUGH April 2021!! ** Beautiful Vacations start here! Walk out the sliding glass doors to take a dip in the pool or to walk out to the Gulf! Two bedroom/two upgraded baths!.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
90 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
90 South Highland Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. BOOKED JAN - MARCH 2021. NO PETS! Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Seasonal Furnished Rental, 3-4 months min lease period. Located on Lake Tarpon in beautiful Tarpon Springs.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
352 WINDRUSH LOOP
352 Windrush Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1070 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN 2020. BOOKED IN 2021 - JAN - 4/8/2021 - GULF FRONT CONDO WITH DIRECT VIEWS OF THE INTERCOASTAL WATERWAY OFF THE GULF OF MEXICO.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1729 SEASCAPE CIRCLE
1729 Seascape Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Launch you kayak right out you back door or just enjoy the Water views from the Master Bedroom and Living area. This is a great ground floor unit with screened in patio overlooking water and natural conservation.
Results within 1 mile of Tarpon Springs
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cove Springs
1 Unit Available
4805 Alt. 19, #312
4805 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor - Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1753 Kenilworth Street
1753 Kenilworth Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
792 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
5253 Casino Drive
5253 Casino Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1596 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Tarpon Springs, the median rent is $783 for a studio, $894 for a 1-bedroom, $1,113 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,471 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tarpon Springs, check out our monthly Tarpon Springs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Tarpon Springs area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tarpon Springs from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
