Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm harbor
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

183 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2131 W Greenhollow Dr
2131 W Greenhollow Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1947 sqft
Charming home in the Beacon Groves neighborhood of Palm Harbor is ready and waiting on you! Located in the popular Palm Harbor school zone, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, features 2 car garage, a large formal living room, separate dining room, and a

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
922 JACKSON COURT
922 Jackson Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1253 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, end unit, is ready for immediate occupancy! The first level is all tiled with an oversized family room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N
2655 Pine Ridge Way North, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2BR/2BA -bright end unit with extra windows and screened porch with a peek of the "lake" ! Located across from the pool/clubhouse, this bright open unit with brand-new kitchen comes complete with pantry, stainless appliances,

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD
2690 Coral Landings Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from August 2019- November 25th, 2019 ! Located in the heart of Palm Harbor. As you pass through the entrance way you will be captivated by the shaded, century-old oak tree lined streets as you come in this development.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Lake St. George
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Westlake Village
730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE
730 Rolling Hills Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2108 sqft
Ready for Immediate Occupancy!!! Much Sought-After Westlake Village 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Block Home Offers Split Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Sky lights, Separate Dining Room, Fire Place, Screened Lanai, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks of Palm Harbor
539 HAMMOCK DRIVE
539 Hammock Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, newly remodeled fully furnished single family house for rent. Completely updated with fully equipped kitchen and nice furnitures this place is looking for a new tenants. Small and well trained pets are welcomed.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3142 Sumner Way
3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519 - 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oaks of Tarpon Woods
1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 305
1000 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 Relaxing Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit, includes washer and dryer, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, over looking golf course. There is a community pool and reserved parking.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3326 Covered Bridge Dr W
3326 Covered Bridge West, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1731 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Covered Bridge 2nr/2ba/2car gar with community pool/gated! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Spacious, light, bright 2 Master BR townhome in gated community. Yearly/Annual unfurnished rental. Sorry no pets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 Bayshore Blvd 48
2920 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beach rental park model short term or 6 months - Property Id: 304708 1 bedroom 1 bath park with fireplace and patio located in nice resort 1/8 mi to kayak, 3 mi to Honeymoon Island beaches, 25 minutes to Clearwater beach.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
504 Meadow Ln
504 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Please call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 To see this totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo. Bedrooms are seperated for privacy. King size bed can go in Master Bedroom and has three closets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3455 Countryside Blvd, #12
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Clearwater,FL - Please call or text Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this unit, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12, Clearwater, 33716, or for questions.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Curlew Landings
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2228 Richter St
2228 Richter Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1221 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Dunedin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, new ceiling fans, storage, washer dryer connection in house, and yard. No Utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
46 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.

July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Harbor rents declined moderately over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,071 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,333 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,587; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,333 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor 3 BedroomsPalm Harbor Accessible ApartmentsPalm Harbor Apartments under $1,000Palm Harbor Apartments under $1,100
    Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconyPalm Harbor Apartments with GaragePalm Harbor Apartments with GymPalm Harbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Harbor Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Harbor Apartments with ParkingPalm Harbor Apartments with Pool
    Palm Harbor Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Harbor Cheap PlacesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Harbor Furnished ApartmentsPalm Harbor Luxury PlacesPalm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
    Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
    Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
    University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
    University of South Florida-St Petersburg