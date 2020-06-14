Apartment List
FL
/
palm harbor
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

204 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL with garage

Palm Harbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baywood Village
1 Unit Available
63 Gulfwinds Dr
63 Gulfwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2002 sqft
Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322 Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3673 Arbor Chase Dr
3673 Arbor Chase Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3201 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision. Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2131 W Greenhollow Dr
2131 W Greenhollow Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1947 sqft
Charming home in the Beacon Groves neighborhood of Palm Harbor is ready and waiting on you! Located in the popular Palm Harbor school zone, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, features 2 car garage, a large formal living room, separate dining room, and a

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2272 CHIANTI PLACE
2272 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1226 sqft
Tuscany AT Innisbrook, Gated Community with a lot of 5 * resort Amenities, 2 Bed / 2 bath Townhome with a attached GARAGE , MUST SEE, TOP Location, Pond Views, Split Floor Plan

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Lake St. George
1 Unit Available
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
804 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
804 Franklin Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
Move-in ready, you must see this beautiful and bright 3/2 in the heart of Palm Harbor. Attached 1 car garage, great screened-in deck for entertaining. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space for all your cooking needs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3110 S CANAL DRIVE
3110 South Canal Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Beautiful home tucked away in Palm Harbor offers the privacy of a nature preserve backdrop, large tile flooring thru out the living area with volume ceilings in an open floor plan.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hammocks of Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
539 HAMMOCK DRIVE
539 Hammock Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, newly remodeled fully furnished single family house for rent. Completely updated with fully equipped kitchen and nice furnitures this place is looking for a new tenants. Small and well trained pets are welcomed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE
730 Rolling Hills Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2108 sqft
Sought-After Westlake Village 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Block Home Offers Split Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Sky lights, Separate Dining Room, Fire Place, Screened Lanai, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook and Desk, Corian Counters, Inside

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C
2150 Shelly Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
55+ community 2br/2ba/1car gar Villa in Highland Lakes with Golf & Pool! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Charming 2br/2ba/1-car-garage villa in 55+ community of Highland Lakes! (Sorry, no pets.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3142 Sumner Way
3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519 - 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lake Valencia
1 Unit Available
4495 LAKE VALENCIA BOULEVARD
4495 Lake Valencia Boulevard West, Palm Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1965 sqft
This GORGEOUS and move-in ready home in the much sought after Lake Valencia subdivision is Distress-free and ready to close.

1 of 39

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
Crystal Beach
1 Unit Available
204 S MAYO STREET
204 S Mayo St, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1189 sqft
Life is a holiday in this Adorable Crystal Beach Cottage with water views. Walk to the beach, enjoy memorable sunsets from your deck bike on the Pinellas Trail, visit the many, one of a kind restaurants. So much to do and so close to home.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2265 Lagoon Drive
2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,959
1928 sqft
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1730 sqft
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1719 ARABIAN LANE
1719 Arabian Lane, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1870 sqft
Come see this 3 bed 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
633 DRAKE LANE N
633 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
614 DRAKE LANE N
614 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
634 DRAKE LANE N
634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1328 sqft
Water view-does not include a dock.
City Guide for Palm Harbor, FL

Good news if you're looking to get in a few rounds at a world-class course but your swing is a little less than perfect: you can still live your dream. Only 45 minutes north of famous St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor is home to one of the finest golf courses in the country. While the stunning scenery and rolling manicured greens are very real, you will have to imagine the TV crews and crowds of fans. At least until Tiger comes back to town.

Located on the west coast of the Sunshine State, with views that overlook the Gulf of Mexico, this region's natural attractions cannot be overstated. Who wouldn't want to live in a land of perpetual sunshine and cool ocean water with refreshing waves? That, however, is far from all that Palm Harbor has to offer. Aside from the golf course, which carries a par four average and offers lessons, the Palm Harbor school system is without comparison. Every school in this city has received an 'A' score from the state, as well ratings of 9 or 10 from the respected GreatSchools organization. This is a place where small town values and settings are available within easy traveling distance of larger cities and business opportunities. The many shopping centers that are located throughout the area offer a level of convenience rare to lower populations. This is a region with a sense of magic to it. Nearby islands inspired bestselling author Stephen King's novel Duma Key, and the writer even calls these shores his home several months out of the year. Whether youre young and single doing your first apartment search in an inspiring location, or looking to raise a family, Palm Harbor can accommodate. Of course, everyone knows Florida is one of the best places to retire in the world, and this hidden gem has all the best parts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Harbor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

