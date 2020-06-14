Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

120 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hammocks of Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
539 HAMMOCK DRIVE
539 Hammock Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
Absolutely beautiful, newly remodeled fully furnished single family house for rent. Completely updated with fully equipped kitchen and nice furnitures this place is looking for a new tenants. Small and well trained pets are welcomed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2587 CYPRUS DRIVE
2587 Cyprus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
BOOKED thru JUNE 5th, 2020. This beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP. Condo Located on the 2nd floor with gorgeous views from screen patio to Lake Tarpon and Community Pool. This unit COMES FURNISHED SEASONALLY ONLY.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
340 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD
340 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Lovely, furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located on the beautiful Dunedin Causeway. Easy access to Honey Moon Island, Caladesi Island and the relaxing beach overlooking the beautiful water.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED, GROUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE
1716 Golf View Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tarpon Woods
1 Unit Available
1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD
1400 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1155 sqft
Can be rented seasonally $1950 + tax (Jan 1 to Apr 30) $1650 + tax December, $1350 + tax (May 1 to Nov 30). Security deposit is one months rent.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
562 BAYWOOD DRIVE N
562 Baywood Drive North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1247 sqft
Welcome to Dunedin! This FURNISHED rental has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and is ready for you, your golf cart, and your boat! Escape from the cold, northern temperatures, and spend the winter in charming Dunedin, Florida! Home has been recently

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1806 MARINER DRIVE
1806 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Available from May first to November 30, 2020. 3-months min rental. 2nd floor unit with elevator in the building. Lovely updated 2b 2b condo overlooking conservation area. Fully furnished. Inside utilities. Parking/ garage under the building.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
622 EDGEWATER DRIVE
622 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
Downtown Dunedin SUMMER SEASONAL- Available until 12/28/2020! Househunter or getaway special for those 55+! Walk to restaurants, parks, farmers market & more! Great Clearwater Bay Water View all the way to Caladesi Island! Fully furnished; right

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Hammock Pine Blvd
301 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Hammock Pines - Come discover this delightful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Hammock Pine condo, conveniently located just 1/2 mile north of Countryside Mall and Whole Foods.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1182 Pine Ridge Circle W. Unit E3
1182 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Short-Term 2BR/2BA Furnished Condo in Peaceful Pine Ridge - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 3-12 months SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Live the relaxed Floridian lifestyle in this beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.

June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Harbor rents decline sharply over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,074 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,337 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,337 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Palm Harbor.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

