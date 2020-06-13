Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
33 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
27 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
16 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1391 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1993 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
1 Unit Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 20 at 10:54am
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Prospect Towers is a Senior Community located in the beautiful City of Clearwater Florida. Our All-Inclusive apartments include water, sewer, trash, pest control, free internet and basic cable, this is another way to save money.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Palmetto St. E
2205 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1296 sqft
Newer countertops, stainless steel appliances, re-honed terrazzo floors throughout, large shady fenced yard, new garage door, walking distance to Long Rec Center. Wheelchair access at front and rear including roll-in shower in 2nd bath.

1 of 17

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.

June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Harbor rents decline sharply over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,074 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,337 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,337 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Palm Harbor.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

