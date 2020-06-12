Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM

134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1070 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1076 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
869 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1048 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crystal Beach
1 Unit Available
129 Maryland Ave
129 Maryland Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1022 sqft
Crystal Beach - 129 Maryland Ave- Palm Harbor - Dont miss this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home in quaint Crystal Beach. This home has plenty of space to move around with multiple family rooms and bonus areas.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201
3313 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1121 sqft
Wonderful 2BR/2BA Condo on the 2nd floor in The Bentley at Cobbs Landing! This Palm Harbor condo features a spacious open floor plan with a combined living and dining room which opens to the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1793 ORANGE BOULEVARD WAY
1793 Orange Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Cove Villas, Nested in beautiful Palm Harbor Florida! This is a charming and quiet community surrounded by some of the best schools in the county such as Palm Harbor University.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Lake St. George
1 Unit Available
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3269 HAVILAND COURT
3269 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
Clean as a whistle !!! Stunning 2nd Floor 2/2 Condo overlooking pond !! Beautiful view of water and treetops from every room ! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
2190 BANCROFT PLACE
2190 Bancroft Place, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Rarely available villa in highly sought after Villas of Beacon Groves. This home features a nice layout with new tiles floor. It feels and lives bigger than the stated square footage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N
2655 Pine Ridge Way North, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Pine Ridge subdivision is a 55+ community. This BEAUTIFUL 2/2 unit has been totally refurbished with a new air conditioner and hot water tank.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C
2150 Shelly Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
55+ community 2br/2ba/1car gar Villa in Highland Lakes with Golf & Pool! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Charming 2br/2ba/1-car-garage villa in 55+ community of Highland Lakes! (Sorry, no pets.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2587 CYPRUS DRIVE
2587 Cyprus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
BOOKED thru JUNE 5th, 2020. This beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP. Condo Located on the 2nd floor with gorgeous views from screen patio to Lake Tarpon and Community Pool. This unit COMES FURNISHED SEASONALLY ONLY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
36750 US HIGHWAY 19 N
36750 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Completely Renovated this condo located inside the gated Innisbrook Golf Resort Community is surrounded by lush mature landscaping and views of beautiful wooded areas.

1 of 39

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
Crystal Beach
1 Unit Available
204 S MAYO STREET
204 S Mayo St, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1189 sqft
Life is a holiday in this Adorable Crystal Beach Cottage with water views. Walk to the beach, enjoy memorable sunsets from your deck bike on the Pinellas Trail, visit the many, one of a kind restaurants. So much to do and so close to home.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
16 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Briar Creek
1 Unit Available
58 Birch Creek Drive
58 Birch Creek Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Double wide mobile home in Briar Creek - Property Id: 292400 Large double wide 1250 sq ft air conditioned mobile home in the 55+ Briar Creek community. Corner lot with view of pond. Large indoor laundry room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.

June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Harbor rents decline sharply over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,074 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,337 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,337 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Palm Harbor.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

